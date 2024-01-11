Merry Christmas: Neha Dhupia reviews Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s film; poses with them at screening-PICS

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to share screen space for the first time in Sriram Raghavan’s thriller Merry Christmas, and fans can’t keep calm. The makers of the film hosted a special screening of Merry Christmas yesterday, and it was attended by several Bollywood celebs including Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and others. Neha Dhupia was also present at the screening. Post watching the film, she shared some inside pictures with Katrina and Vijay, while also sharing her review of Merry Christmas.

Neha Dhupia calls Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas ‘beyond brilliant’

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram stories a few hours ago to share her review of Merry Christmas, after watching the film during the special screening. She was blown away by Vijay Sethupathi’s stellar performance in the thriller, while she lauded Katrina Kaif’s beauty and brilliance. She also heaped praises on director Sriram Raghavan, and said that if he continues making excellent movies like these, it will be Christmas for the audience every Friday. Neha also applauded the entire cast, including Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak.

“Just finished watching #merrychristmas it's tough to put down in words or even comprehend the level and excellence of thrill... anything I say will be a spoiler... except ofcourse @katrinakaif u are beautiful as you are brilliant and oh my god @actorvijaysethupathi I'm blown away! @sriram.raghavanofficial if you continue to make movies like these it ll be Christmas for the audience every Friday! Beyond brilliant! ... and yes the pillars, the entire cast and storyline so so so powerful! @sanjaykapoor2500 @pathakvinay,” read Neha Dhupia’s review of Merry Christmas.

Neha Dhupia poses with Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi at Merry Christmas screening

Neha Dhupia also took to her Instagram stories to share pictures with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi from the Merry Christmas screening. In the first picture, she is seen hugging Katrina, and the ladies are all smiles for the picture. “@katrinakaif you are beautiful as you are brilliant! Loved you and loved #merrychristmas,” she wrote, while sharing the picture. While Neha wore a striped co-ord set with a beige shrug, Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in a stunning black dress.

Neha Dhupia also shared a picture with Vijay Sethupathi, and praised his ‘pitch-perfect performance’ in Merry Christmas. “@actorvijaysethupathi what a thrilling and pitch perfect performance, just blown away @merrychristmas,” she wrote.

Katrina Kaif on working with Sriram Raghavan in Merry Christmas

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Katrina Kaif talked about how she always wanted to work with director Sriram Raghavan. During the press conference of Merry Christmas, the Tiger 3 actress said, “There are good directors and there are good stories. My intention is to be part of good stories. And I have always believed that the director is the captain of the ship. That’s where it starts from. This was a combination of some really important factors to me. Working with Sriram Raghavan was always on my bucket list of things to do.” She called him one of her favorite directors.

About Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, is helmed by Sriram Raghavan. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg, the film also has cameos by Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte. It is scheduled to release in theatres on 12th January, 2024.

