Merry Christmas: Cast, certificate, runtime, plot; here’s all you need to know

After the success of Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif is all set for the release of her next thriller film. Actor Vijay Sethupathi is also awaiting the theatrical debut of his third Hindi film. As the two actors joined hands for Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, we take a look at all the details of the upcoming movie. Read on!

Merry Christmas’s cast

The film, filmed simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, is led by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray. While it’s known that Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will be headlining Merry Christmas as Maria and Albert, actors like Ashwini Kalsekar, and Radhika Apte will also be seen in the movie. Additionally, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, and Tinnu Anand will also be featuring in the Hindi version of the film.

Merry Christmas’s plot

In the gripping trailer, we see the two protagonists, complete strangers to each other cross paths on Christmas Eve. As the film unfolds, the character’s expected love story turns into an unexpected nightmare. Reportedly, the story is based on a French novel. Revealing anything more would indeed be a crime.

Merry Christmas’s release date

After signing the movie, back in 2021, the actors started working on it and it was expected to be released on December 23, 2022. But the pandemic delayed all the plans and finally on December 25 the same year, the film was officially announced. After dodging several unforeseen situations, the Sriram Raghavan-backed movie will be making its way to theatres on January 12, 2024.

Advertisement

Merry Christmas’s music

Just like Katrina and Sriram, this is also the Tamil debut of music composer Pritam. While the audio rights have been acquired by Tips Music, the single title track has already been released with is sung by Ash King. Papon has lent his voice to the second song Nazar Teri Toofan, which was released on January 4, 2024. The Tamil versions are sung by Benny Dayal and Sreerama Chandra.

Merry Christmas’s certification

Ahead of the release of the film, the Central Board of Film Certification granted a UA certificate to the feature film.

Merry Christmas's runtime

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the runtime of the movie is 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Merry Christmas on OTT

While the dates of the movie making its web debut aren’t out, reports have it that the streaming rights were bought by Netflix for a whopping Rs 60 crore.

ALSO READ: Merry Christmas: 6 reasons why you should watch Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer thriller