Mismatched Season 3: Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf announce release date of their Netflix series with adorable video; fans say ‘Have been waiting for this forever’

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf have become a beloved on-screen pair, enchanting viewers with their heartwarming connection in Mismatched. The romantic series has left fans on the edge of their seats. Adding to the excitement, the duo recently unveiled the release date for the much-awaited Season 3, sending fans into a whirlwind of excitement. Mark your calendars—Mismatched returns on December 13 on Netflix, promising more drama, romance, and unforgettable moments!

Netflix India thrilled fans today (November 21) by sharing a delightful Instagram video to reveal the release date for Mismatched Season 3. The video features Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf in a playful interaction, where they recount their fictional journey, starting with an unexpected coffee encounter that led to a whirlwind of emotions.

The humorous exchange highlights their chemistry, as they humorously navigate through their on-screen love story. Towards the end of the video, Rohit and Prajakta Koli hints at their return, leaving viewers with a clever date reveal written on a coffee mug.

The video, brimming with charm and excitement, confirms that Mismatched Season 3 will premiere on December 13, on Netflix. The announcement was captioned, “WE HAVE A DATE!!! Mismatched Season 3, arrives on 13 December, only on Netflix!”

Watch video below!

The announcement of Mismatched Season 3 sent fans into a frenzy, with the comments section brimming with excitement and love. One fan gushed, "Can't thank cold coffee more for making this bond," while another enthusiastically wrote, "OMG!!!! LETSS GOOOOO, 13 DECEMBER."

Advertisement

Some couldn’t help but root for the on-screen couple in real life, with one commenting, "Can u be the couple in real life?" Others expressed their excitement in creative ways, such as, "Wait wait wait... Who needs sleep when you’ve got Mismatched Season 3? I’m staying up for this…" and, "Yaaaaaasss! It’s a dateeeeee!"

Fans also shared their long wait for the announcement, with one saying, "Have been waiting for this forever," and another adding, "Finally the wait is over...! Super duper excited to watch Mismatched S3 @rohitsaraf @mostlysane."

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, Mismatched is a coming-of-age series that revolves around Rishi, a hopeless romantic, and Dimple, a spirited gamer with a unique personality. The show beautifully blends romance, humor, and self-discovery, with Rannvijay Sinha and Vidya Malvade playing significant supporting roles.

Season 1 introduced viewers to Rishi and Dimple’s story, set against the backdrop of a summer internship where their contrasting personalities sparked an intriguing dynamic. Season 2 explored the complexities of their relationship, highlighting their struggles with emotional conflicts and individual dreams, yet ending on a touching note as they found their way back to each other.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Delhi Crime to Mismatched: 5 Netflix shows we can't wait to see return for new season