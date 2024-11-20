Delhi Crime to Mismatched: 5 Netflix shows we can't wait to see return for new season

Netflix has become a hub for binge-worthy Indian content, offering a slate of compelling shows that have captivated audiences worldwide. Titles like Delhi Crime, Mismatched, and Indian Matchmaking have left viewers hooked with their gripping plots and engaging storylines.

Whether it's the intense drama of solving crimes, the sweet chaos of young love, or the cultural nuances of matchmaking, these shows strike a chord with diverse audiences.

Fans are eagerly awaiting new seasons, driven by cliffhangers and memorable characters that stay with them long after the credits roll.

5 Netflix shows that we are looking forward to for a new season:

Delhi Crime

Delhi Crime, one of Netflix's standout Indian originals, has garnered critical acclaim and a devoted fan base for its gripping narrative and stellar performances. Inspired by real-life events, the series follows DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, portrayed brilliantly by Shefali Shah, as she leads her team through high-pressure investigations in Delhi’s complex urban landscape.

The show’s raw depiction of crime and its emotional depth have resonated with viewers, making it a must-watch for fans of crime dramas.

With its previous two seasons leaving audiences on edge, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter, hoping for more intense storytelling and powerful performances.

Mismatched S3

Mismatched, a popular Netflix coming-of-age series, has charmed audiences with its relatable characters, heartfelt moments, and a refreshing take on young love and friendships.

Set against the backdrop of a coding bootcamp, the show follows the journey of Rishi and Dimple, played by Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, as they navigate love, ambition, and personal growth amidst college life.

Its engaging storyline, lighthearted humor, and emotional undertones have struck a chord with viewers. With the last two seasons ending on an intriguing note, fans are eagerly anticipating the third season to see how the characters' relationships and dreams unfold further.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi, a Netflix series by renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has won hearts fo fans for its grand storytelling and visual opulence. Set in the pre-independence era, the series explores the lives of courtesans in the vibrant district of Heeramandi, delving into themes of love, betrayal, and power.

With a stellar cast, intricate costumes, and Bhansali's signature cinematic style, the show was no less than a feast for the senses. Fans are already looking forward to its second season.

Kota Factory

Kota Factory, one of Netflix's most acclaimed Indian series, offers a poignant and realistic glimpse into the lives of students preparing for competitive exams in Kota, India’s coaching hub.

The show follows Vaibhav, a young aspirant, and his journey through the intense academic pressure, friendships, and self-discovery, under the guidance of the inspiring teacher, Jeetu Bhaiya.

Known for its unique black-and-white aesthetic and heartfelt storytelling, Kota Factory has resonated deeply with viewers, capturing the struggles and dreams of students. With the previous three seasons ending on an emotional high, fans are eagerly awaiting the next season.

Indian Matchmaking

Indian Matchmaking, the hit Netflix reality series, offers a fascinating glimpse into the world of arranged marriages, blending tradition with modern relationship dynamics. Featuring matchmaker Sima Taparia, the show follows her journey as she helps individuals across the globe find their perfect life partners.

With its mix of cultural insights, candid conversations, and dramatic moments, the series has become a guilty pleasure for many. Audiences are captivated by the diverse stories of love, compromise, and family expectations.

As the last three seasons left viewers curious about unresolved matches and new prospects, fans are eagerly anticipating another season of this addictive series.

So, let us know which show's new season you are eagerly waiting for.

