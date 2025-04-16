Don 3: After Kiara Advani steps out of Ranveer Singh-led actioner, THIS YRF Spy Universe actress has come on board?

Ranveer Singh led Don 3 seems to have finally got its leading lady and it's none other than the gorgeous actress who has been a favorite of millions after the success of films like Munjya and Maharaj. Yes, we are talking about Sharvari who is also a part of YRF Spy Universe's much-awaited film Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt.

Pinkvilla exclusively shared earlier in March 2025 that Kiara Advani left Ranveer Singh-led Don 3 after announcing that she and Sidharth Malhotra were expecting their first child. Since her exit, the makers have been looking for another actress who could be the lead heroine. As per Bollywood Hungama, Sharvari has come on board for the film now.

A source has been quoted as saying, "Sharvari and one more actress were being considered. But she has managed to bag the role." The source further adds that the team at Excel Entertainment are excited about the collaboration. Sharvari is also happy to be a part of yet another big franchise.

Earlier, a Filmfare report suggested that the shoot of Don 3 might get delayed because of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. A source informed that Dhurandhar is only half done, and its shooting is likely to go on until September or October.

Now as per BH's report, Don 3 is expected to go on floors by the end of 2025 as Sharvari will wrap up the promotions of Alpha by then. Even Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s action thriller is expected to be completed before that. Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur will be released on November 21 and Vikrant Massey, who is expected to play the antagonist in the film will be done with his other professional commitments.

Those unaware, Don 3 is the 3rd instalment of Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar's much-loved action franchise. The first part was released in 2006, following which a sequel was released in 2011 titled Don 2. Apart from SRK, the first two parts of Don franchise also featured Priyanka Chopra. The superstar was earlier expected to be a part of Don 3 as well, but in August 2023, Ranveer Singh was announced as the lead hero.

