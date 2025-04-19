Bollywood Newswrap, April 19: Shabana Azmi admits ‘stamping over’ Honey Irani’s rights, Emraan Hashmi drops BIG update about Jannat 2 and more

Hey Bollywood lovers! Love watching entertainment news but couldn’t keep yourself updated with today’s top news? Well, no worries, we have got you covered. From Shabana Azmi admitting ‘stamping over’ Javed Akhtar’s ex-wife Honey Irani’s rights to Emraan Hashmi giving a major update about Jannat sequel, take a look at today’s top news from the world of Bollywood.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of April 19, 2025:

1. Shabana Azmi on ‘stamping over’ Honey Irani’s rights

In an interview with Filmfare, Shabana Azmi shared that people were taken aback with her decision to marry Javed Akhtar as they saw her as a ‘feminist model’ and this decision was like ‘stamping over another woman’s rights for my own happiness’.

She shared that after the incident, she was in a hurry to issue clarification to people, but feels happy that she controlled and kept quiet. She shared that this ‘wise decision’ stopped her bond with her family and Honey Irani from getting weak. The veteran actress further added that even those criticisms slowly vanished with time.

2. Emraan Hashmi drops major update about Jannat 2

After the Awarapan 2 announcement, Emraan Hashmi has now opened up about the Jannat sequel. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he revealed that they are working on Jannat 2. He further added that the team doesn’t want to rush the process.

He shared, “When we feel we have a strong script that truly picks up from where the last film left off—and we’re not just making a sequel for the sake of it, then we’ll announce it.”

3. Piku to re-release in theaters

Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan starrer Piku is all set to re-release in theaters after 10 years. Yes, you heard that right! Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and announced the same with a beautiful video. The film will re-release on May 9.

Deepika Padukone captioned it, “A film that will always have my heart - PIKU is back in theaters on 9th May, 2025, to celebrate its 10th Anniversary!” She added, “Irrfan, we miss you! And think about you every so often…”

4. Jaat 2 to dive into Sunny Deol’s ‘family angle’

Sunny Deol recently took to Instagram and announced the sequel of his recently released film Jaat. Now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Gopichandh Malineni shared that the script of Jaat 2 would take time. He added that the film will have ‘more action, more emotion, and more entertainment’ than the first part.

The filmmaker added, “This time, we’ll also have the family angle.” Malineni said that they would show Sunny Deol’s family in the next part and hoped that the audience would find it interesting.

5. Complaint filed against Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap recently took to Instargam and replying to a user he wrote, “Brahmin pe main mootoonga... koi problem?” (I will urinate on Brahmins... any problem?) His sentence quickly grabbed attention and he faced backlash from all corners.

Now, Ashutosh J. Dubey, an advocate and the Head of BJP Maharashtra's SM Legal and Advisory Department, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “I have officially submitted a complaint to @MumbaiPolice seeking registration of an FIR against @anuragkashyap72 for his derogatory and casteist remark against the Brahmin community.

He added, “Such hate speech cannot be tolerated in a civil society. The law must take its course.”

