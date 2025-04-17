Box Office: With Kesari 2 approaching release, revisiting 3 Hindi movies where protagonists played advocates

The next big release from Hindi cinema is Kesari Chapter 2, which will hit the screens on 18 April 2025. The film is a period courtroom drama with a leading cast and many on-screen layers. It stars Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in the lead and is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.

As Akshay Kumar in this courtroom drama portrays the leading lawyer, let’s revisit the 3 most iconic and memorable movies from the past in which the leading protagonist played the role of an advocate on-screen.

1. Pink

A classic as well as hard-hitting female-centric courtroom drama, Pink was theatrically released in 2016. The film was helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, starring Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. The film proved to be a box office hit by collecting Rs 65.5 crore in India net and remains one of the best courtroom dramas ever made in Indian cinema to date.

2. Jolly LLB

Jolly LLB, a comical and iconic courtroom drama, was released in 2013. This Subhash Kapoor directorial featured a talented cast of Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla in the lead. The film proved to be a sleeper hit during its theatrical run, all thanks to its content and the positive reception of the movie among the audience.

Jolly LLB collected Rs 30.25 crore in India net on its release. Its success later led to an iconic courtroom comedy-drama franchise taken forward by Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2. As Akshay Kumar plays an advocate in Kesari Chapter 2, he would portray an advocate once again on-screen later this year with Jolly LLB 3, with the comeback of Arshad Warsi in this franchise.

Watch the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer

3. Section 375

The memorable courtroom drama Section 375 was released in 2019. Led by the on-screen advocates Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadda, the film was directed by Ajay Bahl. Though it has had a positive reception in today’s time, the film became a huge flop, collecting just Rs 11 crore in India net at the box office.

