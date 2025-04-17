5 denim jeans styles for everyday wear: Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday

While fashion trends are ephemeral and constantly evolving—or circling back with time—you can always count on a good pair of jeans. This versatile staple has been experimented with, reimagined, and remixed over the years, yet denim jeans remain timeless.

From street-style muses to popular celebrities, denim has a place in everyone's wardrobe. However, the look of this dynamic piece can change dramatically with different styling and accessorizing. In this blog, we’ve rounded up the best denim trends, as styled and influenced by B-town divas. So, let’s dive in!

1. Deepika Padukone

It’s no surprise that Deepika Padukone is the ultimate muse for denim jeans. The diva often rocks laid-back looks in denim, serving major cool-girl fashion inspo. For one of her ice cream outings, DP slipped into cargo denim jeans and paired them with a matching denim jacket over a white tank top—delivering the ultimate denim-on-denim flair.

2. Disha Patani

For Disha Patani, denim jeans aren’t just leisure wear; they are her fashion staples. The fashionista serves some of the most gobsmacking IT-girl looks in denim jeans, including the one where she paired her ripped jeans with a velvet black corset top. Going for a totally unique vibe, Patani adorned distorted and braided baggy jeans and exuded the IT-girl energy.

3. Tamannaah Bhatia

Over the years, Tamannaah Bhatia has emerged as the ultimate style icon as she often pulls off out-of-the-ordinary fashion flair. Her denim jeans look was no different as the beauty maven flung on two-toned skinny jeans with paneled seams in classic blue and black tones. She paired these quirky bottoms with a matching two-toned shirt and rocked the runway-ready attire.

4. Sara Tendulkar

The GenZ starlet and daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar, is emerging as a fan-favorite fashionista, thanks to her impeccable fashion serves. Sara proved that no matter how much skinny jeans are hated, if styled mindfully, they can turn out just perfect. For her Emily in Paris moment, Tendulkar paired her ripped-knee skinny jeans with a plain black tee and white sports shoes, and did justice to the forgotten skinny jeans trend.

5. Ananya Panday

From flaunting chic outfits in SOTY 2 to bagging global brand ambassadorships, Ananya Panday has come a long way in the fashion industry. Her artistic denim jeans look is a testimony to her unparalleled style acumen. The diva adorned high-rise flared jeans with light-washed prints and delivered a high-end statement look.

So, from Tamannaah Bhatia’s two-toned jeans to Ananya Panday’s artistic flair, which celebrity denim style makes it to your fashion moodboard?

