'Simmba ka bhi part 2 hoga, Sooryavanshi bhi...': Rohit Shetty talks about Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff's spin-offs in cop universe

Rohit Shetty is an ace filmmaker who made multiple hit films before releasing the first installment of his cop universe, Singham, in 2011. Then came films like Singham Returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and Singham Again, which made the franchise a success. In a recent chat, the director spoke about coming up with the sequels to Simmba and Sooryavanshi. He also opened up about Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff's spin-offs in his universe.

Advertisement

After the success of his latest hit, Singham Again, Rohit Shetty revealed how his cop universe was formed. During an interview with Game Changers, the filmmaker stated that when they did Singham, they didn't have any idea that the film would become such a huge brand.

Later, when they were writing the story of Simmba, they thought of creating it into a universe since they were also planning on coming up with Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi.

Talking about taking his franchise forward, he revealed, "Simmba ka bhi part 2 hoga, Sooryavanshi bhi aage badhegi. Aur bhi log aaenge. Aur bhi fillmein banengi cop universe mein. So, isliye we created that universe. (There will be a Part 2 of Simmba. We will also take Sooryavanshi forward. More people will join, and more movies will be made. So, that's why we created that cop universe.)"

In the same interview, Shetty revealed that back in 2019, when they were filming for Sooryavanshi, they had planned to come up with a multi-starrer film like Singham Again. They already had in mind how to introduce new characters and how their stories would move forward.

Advertisement

Moreover, all the actors who came on board the 2024 actioner knew that all the new actors, like Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff, would have their own journey. "So, it's not just that they are coming for 10-15 minutes and after that they don't have work," he explained.

Shetty recently directed the mass entertainer, Singham Again, which marks the fifth installment of his cop universe. The blockbuster hit film featured Ajay Devgn along with actors like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty addresses rumored fallout with Shah Rukh Khan after Dilwale box office debacle: 'Humne decide kiya ki hum...'