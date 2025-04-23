When will Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan’s Kalki 2 finally release? Director Nag Ashwin gives SHOCKING reply

Kalki 2898 AD emerged as a blockbuster on its release in 2024. The multi starrer sci-fi actioner has ever since been in the limelight for its anticipated sequel. While there has been endless buzz surrounding the timeline of the project, director Nag Ashwin’s latest response has left audiences shocked.

During a recent event, Nag Ashwin was asked the most buzzed-about question about Kalki 2’s release. In response, the filmmaker gave a witty reply without any direct confirmation.

He said, “I do not know about that, last time when 3 or 4 planets aligned we planned to release Kalki 2898 AD. Now when 7 or 8 planets align we plan to release Kalki 2.”

For the unversed, the first part of the movie incorporated a stellar star cast. Besides Prabhas in the lead, other actors were Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and more.

The film created a benchmark at the box office, only to be looked up by others. Moreover, the success of the first installment intrigued audiences about the second part even more.

Back in one of his other interviews previously, Nag Ashwin made a major revelation about what fans can expect from Kalki 2. He added that the storyline would pay close attention to the characters of Bhairava and Karna.

Well, Kalki 2898 AD was always supposed to be a two-part movie and the same was announced at the very beginning of the release itself.

Coming back to the actors, Prabhas has been busy with quite a lot of projects at the moment, including Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Maruthi’s The Raja Saab.

After completing all of these, the Rebel star is expected to proceed with the two sequels he has in the queue, Salaar 2 and Kalki 2.

