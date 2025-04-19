Piku: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan starrer’s fans to get special treat on its 10th anniversary; find out

Piku is a comedy-drama that arrived in theaters on May 8, 2015. The Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan starrer film has received a lot of love over the years. It is now set to complete 10 years since its release. The fans are in for a special treat as the movie will be re-released in cinemas to celebrate the milestone.

Advertisement

Today, April 19, 2025, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share the announcement of Piku’s re-release as part of its 10th anniversary celebration. The film will be back in theaters on May 9. A video featured Amitabh Bachchan saying, “Namaskar. Piku, yaad hai? Piku, Bhaskar Da, woh gaya tha road trip pe. Nahi maloom? Yeh dekhiye (Hello. Piku, remember? Piku, Bhaskar da, they went on a road trip. Don't you know? See this).”

The video showed some famous scenes from the movie. Big B then said, “Dekha? Bahut badhiya raha yeh road trip. Jitna unpredictable tha utna hi unforgettable tha. Ekdum emotion tha, hasi mazak tha, tension bhi tha (See? This road trip was great. It was as unpredictable as it was unforgettable. There was a lot of emotion, laughter and fun, and also tension).” The actor added that the film was coming to cinemas once again.

Have a look at Deepika Padukone’s post!

Advertisement

In the caption, Deepika Padukone wrote, “A film that will always have my heart - PIKU is back in theaters on 9th May, 2025, to celebrate its 10th Anniversary!”

The actress further expressed that she missed the late actor Irrfan Khan. She said, “Irrfan, we miss you! And think about you every so often…”

Netizens couldn’t contain their excitement for the re-release in the comments section. One person said, “One of the best movies I’ve seen! My mum loves it so much,” while another wrote, “My comfort movie.” A user stated, “I am going to watch it AGAIN. #pikuforever,” and another shared, “The best movie… just heals me completely.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Piku is directed by Shoojit Sircar. Mark your calendars for its re-release on May 9, 2025.

Are you going to watch Piku in theaters again? The 2015 comedy drama Piku is re-releasing in theaters. Let us know if you'll be watching it. Yes No

ALSO READ: Mere Husband Ki Biwi OTT Release: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh starrer to drop digitally on THIS date? Here’s what we know