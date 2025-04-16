Ibrahim Ali Khan realized his dad Saif Ali Khan was ‘big actor’ when he worked with Deepika Padukone in Love Aaj Kal: ‘I was obsessed…’

2025 has been an important year for Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, as he made his acting debut. He recently recalled that he realized his father was a ‘big actor’ when he worked with Deepika Padukone in Love Aaj Kal. Ibrahim also shared his admiration for the actress and revealed that he was ‘obsessed’ with her in his childhood.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Ibrahim Ali Khan was asked if anything changed for him when he realized his parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, were famous. In response, he said that he didn’t know, as he was very young when he had this realization.

Ibrahim remembered being seven or eight years old when Saif was shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s movie Love Aaj Kal in the United Kingdom. He praised the film and also expressed his love for Deepika Padukone, his dad’s co-star in the film. He revealed that she was his ‘first crush ever.’

The Nadaaniyan actor stated, “I was so small and I was obsessed with her. I was like I want to see Deepika.” Ibrahim added, “And that’s when I realized my dad is a big actor. Deepika Padukone is doing a movie with him.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s first Bollywood movie was the Netflix release Nadaaniyan. It premiered on March 7, 2025. In the romantic comedy, he played the role of Arjun, a student, and was paired opposite Khushi Kapoor, who portrayed Pia. The Shauna Gautam directorial was produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

Prior to the film’s release, Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note for Ibrahim’s debut and shared about his close bond with his parents. He wrote, “I know this family for 40 years. Worked with them in different capacities - Duniya and the wonderful 2 States with Amrita, Kal Ho Naa Ho to Kurbaan with Saif and of course, Simmba with Sara followed by many more (to come!!) I know this family for the heart they have.”

Looking ahead, Ibrahim Ali Khan has the movies Sarzameen and Diler in his lineup.

