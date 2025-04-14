Salman Khan breaks internet with his muscular body at 59; Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan are fanboying and how

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Salman Khan is among those ace actors who take everything with a stride and a positive attitude. No matter what’s going on in his professional and personal life, the bhaijaan of Bollywood has always taught his fans to stay focused. Yet again, he dropped a motivating post that will make everyone want to hit the gym ASAP. Don’t miss Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan’s reaction to his muscular body!

Minutes ago, on April 14, 2025, Salman Khan broke the internet by dropping two pictures of himself sweating it out at the gym. The veteran Bollywood star can be seen performing challenging bench presses while flaunting his muscular body. In the caption, he penned, “Thank u for the motivation.”

Salman Khan takes over the internet with latest pictures:

Soon after the 59-year-old actor shared those burning images on his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh took to the comments section and penned, “Hard Hard.” Varun Dhawan also had a fanboy moment as he dropped multiple fire emojis.

While Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya crowned the Tiger 3 star as the OG king, actors Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Arhaan Khan, Siddharth Anand, Ayaan Agnihotri, Anjini Dhawan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Darshan Kumaar, and others also couldn’t stop gushing over Khan.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Salman received another death threat on April 14, 2025. According to a report by India Today, the threat was sent through WhatsApp to the official number of the Worli Transport Department.

Sources revealed that the threat contained a shocking warning, stating that the actor would be targeted inside his residence. Moreover, a bomb would be used to blow up the Sikandar actor’s car. The Worli Police were quick to respond and registered a case. They have also launched an investigation to identify and locate those responsible.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

