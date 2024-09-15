Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta knew she could not become ‘mainstream Hindi film heroine’; reveals being taunted ‘you have skin like Om Puri’

Masaba Gupta is known for her celebrity clothing brand. However, she followed in the footsteps of her actress mom Neena Gupta, and showcased her caliber as an actor in their web series, Masaba Masaba. While the audience was impressed by watching the mother-daughter duo on-screen, her mom once advised her not to keep her hopes high as she cannot become a ‘mainstream Hindi film heroine’.

While talking to Faye D’Souza on her YouTube channel, mom-to-be Masaba Gupta recalled being warned by her mother Neena Gupta. She told the journalist that her mom said that the industry in India has always functioned a certain way, and there are certain faces people associate with that of an actor. Hence, she would always be considered a bit out of the box and too artsy who would probably get vamp roles or that of a ‘seductress’. The Badhaai Ho actress further told her daughter “If you want to be a mainstream Hindi film heroine, it won’t happen”. Therefore, she should let it go.

Having said that, Masala did acknowledge that her mom Neena Gupta thought about her well-being. Hence, instead of sugarcoating anything and being overly supportive like other parents, she gave her a bit of realistic advice about the problems she might have to face in the future. “She said this can be very frustrating as an actor,” Masaba added. This made Masaba decide that she won’t be playing a supporting cast in any project as she likes to be front and center.

In the same chat, the fashion designer also spoke about social media trolling. She admitted that people online mocked her because of her skin color and the texture on her face. Speaking about an incident, Masaba divulged that she has been told that she has skin like the late actor Om Puri, because of her acne scars. The entrepreneur also recalled shooting a video for a skin tint and not putting any filters on. She found it useless to filter her flaws as it would make her look blurred. But that garnered a lot of negative attention with desktop warriors dropping mean comments on the post.

But she decided not to fight with the haters on social media, rather putting her head down and working hard to become more successful until the day comes when people could see her beyond her scars.

