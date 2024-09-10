Pregnant Masaba Gupta admits being ‘greatly inspired’ by Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for THIS reason: ‘You should celebrate pregnancy’

Celebrity fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta, who married actor Satyadeep Mishra, is set to become a mother soon. Recently, she spoke about how Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt have inspired her throughout her pregnancy journey. She said, “I was greatly inspired by Kareena (Kapoor Khan) because she was just out and about," before adding, “Even Alia (Bhatt). She had to promote a film; she promoted a film. It was not a big deal. You should just celebrate pregnancy."

Masaba Gupta also reflected on her pregnancy, expressing joy at being healthy and embracing the changes in her body. She mentioned how, for the first time, she felt at peace with her appearance, despite usually being very mindful of her fitness and looks. Masaba cherished the experience of gaining weight and seeing her body change as she carried her baby.

Rather than hiding, she wanted to share the beauty and fullness of pregnancy with the world, believing that women look radiant and joyful during this transformative time. “Women look good when they're pregnant. They look so wholesome. There is an inherent joy, and you have to celebrate that with the world,” she said.

The celebrity designer revealed her pregnancy with husband Satyadeep on April 18. She shared the news on Instagram with a sweet photo of the couple, accompanied by a heartfelt message for their soon-to-arrive baby, saying, "Two little feet are on their way to us!" Since announcing her pregnancy, Masaba has been sharing glimpses of her journey on social media. From showing off her baby bump while working at her studio to documenting her vacations and indulging in her favorite foods, she has kept her fans updated on all the special moments throughout her pregnancy.

