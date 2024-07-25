Mr. & Mrs. Mahi OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor collaborated for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi 3 years after their first film Roohi. The romantic sports drama film was released in the cinemas on May 31, 2024, and now after almost 2 months, it's all set for the digital release.

Popular OTT platform, Netflix announced on July 25 that Mr. & Mrs. Mahi will finally start streaming on July 26.

Mr & Mrs Mahi ready for its OTT release on Netflix

Netflix India made a big announcement on Instagram today as it shared the release date of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor led Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Sharing a poster of the film with its OTT release date, team Netflix India wrote, "Their story is the ultimate match (blue heart emoji) Mr. & Mrs. Mahi are about to hit it straight to your screens, arriving at midnight on Netflix!"

The announcement has made several fans excited who took to the comments section and expressed their feelings. "Chliye kal ka plan hogya schedule (Tomorrow's plan is scheduled)," wrote a fan along with a laughter emoji. "One of the finest artists in indian cinema and established name in mainstream cinema,one of the enigmatic actors," posted another.

An excited fan wrote, "Can’t wait to binge watch this again and again." Another one commented, "Very very nice super super"

More about Mr & Mrs Mahi

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is a story of an arranged marriage couple who fall in love with each other over their passion for cricket. Later, when Mahendra Aggarwal discovers that his wife Mahima had a dream of becoming a cricketer, he becomes her coach.

Apart from Rajkummar and Janhvi, the film also features Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, and Arjit Taneja in important roles. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of her spy thriller Ulajh which will hit cinemas on August 2, 2024. Rajkummar Rao is coming along with Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana for their much-awaited film Stree 2 which will be released in theaters on August 15, 2024.

