Janhvi Kapoor takes power dressing a notch higher in black blazer and sheer skirt worth Rs 3.60 lakh

Janhvi Kapoor is truly on a roll, not just in her film career but also in the world of fashion. As she gears up for the promotions of her highly anticipated film Ulajh, the actress is proving that she’s not a force to be reckoned not just on screen but is also a style icon in the making.

Her sartorial choices have been making waves lately, with each look more stunning than the last and as the promotions of her latest film kick off, she has been serving some major fashion moments. Her wardrobe for the film's promotional events features a mix of stylish separates and dresses and her latest look is also no different. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit which is spot on.

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest look

Janhvi stepped out in a stunning outfit which is from the shelves of designer Grace Ling. Her outfit features black blazer which is cinched at the waist, creating a flattering silhouette that accentuates her figure. The relaxed shoulders lend it a casual and polished vibe while peak lapel gives it a touch of elegance. What truly made the blazer stand apart is the sculpted biomorphic pierced vertebrae screw-on button closure, a bold design that gave the blazer a futuristic edge.

Next to the blazer, there is a skirt that fits the design of the latter in the best way possible. it combines elements of opaque and sheer. It has a rib knit material that gives it an extra dimension. The design employed in the skirt is creative as it is made from opaque material at the top half of the skirt but gradually changes to a sheer fabric at the bottom half. The skirt’s fabric and its ability to seamlessly fade into a revealed skin offers a modern twist on classic elements. Her outfit comes with a whooping price tag of Rs 3,60,800.

Janhvi Kapoor’s accessories and glam

The Mili actress kept her accessories minimal to let her outfit take the center stage. She paired her outfit with understated jewelry featuring silver earrings and black heels that complemented the overall aesthetics.

Her hair and make-up were also done to enhance the nature of her outfit. Her eyes were adorned with dramatic gunmetal smokey eye, winged eyeliner and mascara laden lashes. She opted for nude lipstick that balanced the boldness of her eyes. Her cheeks were beautifully blushed and highlighted adding a fresh glow and her brows were meticulously defined.

To complete the look, the actress styled her hair in neat middle parted bun which provided her look a clean appearance.

The latest outfit Janhvi Kapoor flaunts emphasizes her skill in fashion and beauty. Her Grace Ling outfit goes best with flawless gunmetal smokey eyes, nude lips and an elegant bun showcasing how she can combine high fashion with pristine beauty standards. As she makes strides in both cinema and fashion, Janhvi’s style transformation is definitely something to watch.

