Mrunal Thakur reacts STRONGLY as old comment on being ‘madly in love' with Virat Kohli goes viral: 'Stop it'

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur has recently been in the news due to an old remark about cricketer Virat Kohli. Previously, she had mentioned having a significant crush and being ‘madly in love’ with him. A social media platform highlighted this statement in an Instagram post, prompting a strong reaction from Mrunal. She took to the comments to express her frustration, saying, “STOP IT OK."

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Instant Bollywood shared a clip from Mrunal Thakur’s past interview where she discussed her admiration for Virat Kohli. As the post attracted comments from social media users, Mrunal expressed her displeasure at the resurfacing of the old interview. She swiftly responded to the post with a straightforward “STOP IT OK,” indicating her displeasure with the resurfacing of old comments. Her brief yet emphatic reply ignited debate among fans, with some seeing it as sarcastic or playful.

Mrunal Thakur made the comment while promoting her film Jersey, which is centered around cricket. She shared, "There was a time when I was madly in love with Virat Kohli. I started liking cricket because of my brother who’s a big fan. I have fond memories of watching a match live at a stadium with him around five years ago. I remember I was wearing a blue jersey and cheering for team India. Cut to today, I am part of a cricket-based film like Jersey. It is such a happy coincidence,” she told Etimes.

Jersey featured Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in leading roles. This sports drama, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name, tells the story of a former cricketer who makes a comeback in his mid-30s to grant his son's heartfelt wish. The film was released in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Family Star, a film starring Vijay Deverakonda and supported by a talented cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu. Besides this, Mrunal made a cameo in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, sharing the screen with Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. Up next, she will be seen in films like Pooja Meri Jaan and a film produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

