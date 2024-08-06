WATCH: Ajay Devgn kicks off Son Of Sardaar 2 shoot ft Mrunal Thakur and others in UK with prayers and Punjabi dhol beats; don't miss son Yug on sets

Following its huge success at the box office in 2012, the action-comedy Son of Sardaar is returning with a highly anticipated sequel, promising even more comedy, action, and entertainment. Son of Sardaar 2 has started filming in the UK, with Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film’s launch was announced in a unique way with Punjabi dhol beats.

Ajay Devgn took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the Muhurat of Son Of Sardaar 2. In a video he shared, Devgn is seen offering prayers before starting the shoot. His son, Yug Devgan, who was also present at the event in UK, posed with the film’s clapboard.

During the shoot, Ajay Devgn is spotted in a turban, beaming with happiness. Mrunal Thakur, set to star in the lead role, is dressed in traditional Punjabi attire and playing the dhol. The celebration features many people dancing and enjoying the lively dhol beats, marking the special occasion.

Sharing the video, Ajay Devgn wrote, “The journey of #SonOfSardaar2 begins with prayers, blessings, and an amazing team.”

According to a report by Mid-day, Sanjay Dutt has been removed from the film due to issues with obtaining a UK visa and has been replaced by Ravi Kishan. The film, currently being shot in Scotland, faced complications because of Dutt's rejected visa application linked to his previous incarceration. The source also mentioned that Dutt had encountered difficulties with securing a UK visa in the past.

For the unversed, in April 1993, Sanjay Dutt was arrested under TADA and the Arms Act for possessing illegal firearms linked to the 1993 Bombay bombings. He was sentenced to five years in prison. The Supreme Court upheld this sentence in March 2013, and after multiple bail periods, Dutt completed his full term and was released in 2016.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Son of Sardaar 2 is a production of Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, with N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja serving as producers and Kumar Mangat Pathak as co-producer.

