THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma set her priorities straight about not wanting to work after marriage and having kids even before meeting Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma, who has been married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for over six years and is the mother of two, daughter Vamika and son Akaay, has continued her acting career post-wedding with films like Pari, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga, and Zero. However, there was a period when she had shared her intention to step back from work after marriage and starting a family.

In a 2012 interview with Simi Garewal on India's Most Desirable, 23-year-old Anushka Sharma shared her views on marriage and career, expressing a preference to focus on family over work once she found the right partner. Her perspective on this topic has evolved significantly since then.

In the clip, Simi Garewal inquires about the significance of marriage to Anushka Sharma. The actress responds, “Very important. I want to be married. I want to have kids. And, when I am married, I probably don’t want to be working.”

Anushka Sharma met cricketer Virat Kohli during an ad shoot, and their connection quickly blossomed into love. They married in a stunning ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in December 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021, and their second, a son named Akaay, on February 15, 2024.

Anushka and Virat make a picture-perfect couple, consistently displaying their affection for each other in public. Anushka frequently attends cricket matches to cheer on her husband, while the pair is also spotted on dates and enjoying quality time with their children. Their strong bond and family life highlight their close-knit and loving relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma's last on-screen appearance was in Anand L. Rai's 2018 film Zero, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Since then, she has stayed active in the industry as a producer for Bulbbul and Paatal Lok. She will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and is written by Abhishek Banerjee and directed by Prosit Roy. The film's release date has yet to be announced.

