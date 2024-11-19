Shah Rukh Khan says he wouldn’t advise his younger self; his reason proves his wit: ‘I think I would…’

Shah Rukh Khan has won the hearts of the audience over the years with not just his work but also his charming personality. The superstar recently graced an event in Dubai where he was asked what advice he would give to himself in the early days of his career if he could go back in time. He revealed that he wouldn’t advise his younger self, and his answer was just another reminder of his wit.

During the Global Freight Summit, Shah Rukh Khan got candid and stated that he wouldn’t advise his younger self. He said that he had more experience now with having worked for 35 years in the entertainment field.

Shah Rukh mentioned his son Aryan Khan, who was 27, daughter Suhana Khan, who was 23 and a half, and his youngest kid AbRam Khan, who was 11. He shared, “So when I speak with them, I realize that many decisions I took then, when I was 25-26, I would not take them now if I saw it through the lens of my experience.”

King Khan continued by saying that if he hadn’t taken those decisions then, it was possible that he wouldn’t have reached where he is now. Thus, he believed that he wouldn’t give any advice to his younger self.

The Jawan actor further expressed, “I would still want to be—sorry this is politically incorrect—brash, overconfident, bordering on arrogant, and being extremely stupid and silly, but being extremely gutsy also.”

He added, “So I think I would not be able to give any advice to my younger self.” SRK playfully said that he would maybe advise himself about having a better hairstyle or better-fitting suits.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the movie King. This action thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh marks his first collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. The duo has been training for action sequences for quite some time. According to an exclusive report in Pinkvilla, the makers plan to take King on floors in January 2025 and are targeting an Eid 2026 release.

