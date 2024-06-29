Munjya actor Abhay Verma 'regrets' not choosing Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium; says 'would have been my biggest award'

Actor Abhay Verma is basking in the success of his recently released film, Munjya. Abhay was cast alongside actress Sharvari Wagh in the horror-comedy drama.

Abhay has now revealed that he was offered a role in Angrezi Medium, the 2020 film starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan as leads.

Abhay Verma talks about losing an opportunity to work with Irrfan Khan

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Abhay Verma spilled the beans about when he was offered a role in Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium. However, he declined to play the part in the 2020 Dinesh Vijan's production venture.

The Munjya actor shared that he "regretted" his decision as he will never be able to work with him again.

"I regret it a lot as it was Irrfan sir’s last film, and if I could have gotten a chance to just stand next to him even in one frame, it would have been my biggest award,” he said.

Talking about why he refused to nod for the role in Angrezi Medium, the 25-year-old actor said the role was a bit "small," and he was in talks for another movie back then. He added that the movie for which he rejected Irrfan's film had a leading role with "better" screen space.

Abhay, who wished to work with Vijan after watching Cocktail (2012), shared that the movie in discussion "never happened."

Abhay Verma recalls waiting to see the audience response for Munjya

Abhay Verma, who has previously worked in The Family Man, also spoke about Munjya, saying that he had been patiently waiting for the release of the horror comedy for more than a year. Abhay shared that he wanted to see the audience's reaction to Munjya before planning his future projects.

Abhay elaborated on it while claiming that he hadn't visited a restaurant for around 1.5 years. The Munjya actor further shared that he felt "suffocated" in the last three to four months before the release, adding that it was worth the wait.

All about Angrezi Medium

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium was Irrfan Khan's last film before his untimely demise. The 2020 movie also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles.