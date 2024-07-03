Munjya’s Abhay Verma was paid THIS much as junior artist in Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30; can you guess the unbelievable amount?

Abhay Verma has become the talk of the town ever since he was featured in the horror-comedy Munjya. The film proved to be a pleasant surprise at the box office and gave a much-deserving push to the young actor's popularity.

Though Abhay rose to fame with Munjya, he started his career as a junior artist in Hrithik Roshan-led 2019 film Super 30. But do you know, what was the actor's income from his first acting job?

Abhay Verma reveals his first income after playing junior artist in Super 30

During a recent interview with Digital Commentary, Abhay Verma recalled the time when he worked as a junior artist in Hrithik Roshan-led Super 30. When asked about his income, the young actor revealed that he earned Rs 800 and sent Rs 500 to his mother while keeping Rs 300 for himself. He said that sending even Rs 500 to his mom felt like Rs 5 lakh.

When asked about his mindset while working as a junior artist in Super 30, Abhay said that there's so much that keeps going on in the mind of an actor. He explained that the process of becoming an actor doesn't happen on set, but when the actor is off-set fighting double thoughts regarding his career choices. "Tab woh taiyaar ho raha hota hai (That is when an actor is getting prepared)," he said.

More about Munjya

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya is the 4th part of Maddock Supernatural Universe. The horror comedy film features Abhay in the lead along with Sharvari Wagh and Mona Singh. Despite lowkey promotions, the film got a surprisingly good opening at the box office. With good word of mouth, it managed to create excitement among the audience, and now 3 weeks after its release, it's heading toward the Rs 100 crore lifetime mark.

Interestingly, before Abhay, Shraddha Kapoor or Alia Bhatt were supposed to play his role. During an interview with Filmibeat, the actor revealed that the director decided to change the character to a boy after working on the script for 4-5 years and that's how the opportunity came to him.

Munjya released in cinemas on June 7, 2024.

