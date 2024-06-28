Munjya 3 Weeks Box Office: Shavari, Abhay Verma film enters the 90s; Aims Rs 100 crore nett India photo finish

Munjya directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh and others, had an extraordinary third week at the Indian box office as it added Rs 22 crores more, to take its total tally to Rs 90 crores. Munjya had been holding extremely well but faced a sort of a jolt on the last day of the third week, with the release of Kalki 2898 AD. It's with Kalki 2898 AD that the movie has seen its biggest drop of the run but the movie should still get to Rs 100 crores in the full run.

Munjya Hits Rs 90 Crore Nett In India In 3 Weeks; Looks To Hit Rs 100 Crores Despite Competition From Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD had the best third week for a Hindi release in 2024 and that's quiet telling of not just how well Munjya has performed at the box office but also how poorly other films have fared in the first half of the year. Munjya opened to collections of Rs 4 crores nett in India, which was already seen as solid for the new cast that the film has. For the movie to approach Rs 100 crores after a start of Rs 4 crores shows the level of acceptance that the horror comedy has enjoyed.

Munjya Is The 2nd Success In Maddock Films' Supernatural Universe

Munjya is part of Maddock Films' Supernatural Universe. It is the second success of the universe after Stree. Stree 2 is set to release on August 15th this year and the anticipation for the movie is seemingly high because the audience is really craving for another enjoyable horror-comedy after Munjya. One would hope that Munjya is part of Stree 2.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Munjya Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections Week 1 Rs 36 crores Week 2 Rs 32 crores 3rd Friday Rs 3 crores 3rd Saturday Rs 5.25 crores 3rd Sunday Rs 6.50 crores 3rd Monday Rs 2.35 crores 3rd Tuesday Rs 2.20 crores 3rd Wednesday Rs 2.10 crores 3rd Thursday Rs 60 lakh Total Rs 90 crores nett in 3 weeks

Watch the Munjya Trailer

About Munjya

In the year 1952, a boy is denied to marry Munni, a girl 7 years older than him. The boy's head is shaved off forcefully and Munni is wedded to someone else. That night, the boy takes his sister along and performs dark magic under a peepal tree. He dies in an effort to kill his sister, whom he tried to use as a sacrificial goat. Since the boy dies within the 10 days of shaving off his head, he turns into a monster named Munjya, who dwells on individuals of his own family, and pesters them to find him his Munni.

In present day, Bittu (Abhay Verma), who works with his mother (Mona Singh) in a hair salon, gets frequent nightmares and it often catches him off guard. He loves Bella (Sharvari Wagh) but is never able to express his love as Bella has always considered him to be a buddy and because he finds out that she is in a relationship with a foreigner named Kuba.

Bittu's nightmares become more specific in a casual visit to his ancestral village, with his mother and grandmother. He learns about Munjya and goes to the haunted peepal tree where he encounters Munjya. While he somehow survives it, he can't get rid of Munjya, who pesters him to help him find his Munni.

Watch Munjya to know whether Bittu is able to help Munjya find his Munni or not.

Munjya In Theatres

Munjya still plays at a theatre near you. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, let us know what you felt about it.

