Box Office: Munjya jumps by 15 percent on 3rd Friday; Chandu Champion stays at 2.75 crore on day 8

The new week started with the domination of Munjya at the box office. Chandu Champion, which is holding up at low levels, was the second most preferred Hindi movie option for the week.

By Rishil Jogani
Published on Jun 22, 2024  |  10:01 AM IST |  82
Munjya, Kartik Aaryan
Munjya keeps collecting steadily in its third week while Chandu Champion holds up at low levels (Credit: Maddock Films, NGE)
Key Highlight
  • Munjya remains the most preferred Hindi movie option in its third week
  • Chandu Champion holds up but at low levels
  • Munjya and Chandu Champion continue to play at a theatre near you

The new week started with the domination of Munjya at the box office as it was the most preferred movie option in Hindi. The movie jumped by 15 percent from Thursday and collected Rs 3.15 crores. The film is targetting a Rs 95-100 crore finish with the way it is holding up. Chandu Champion on its second Friday added Rs 2.75 crores. The collections are up from Thursday and the movie should do over Rs 10 crores in the second weekend.

Munjya And Chandu Champion Remain The 1st And 2nd Most Preferred Hindi Movie Options In India

Munjya and Chandu Champion are being preferred over new Hindi releases like Ishq Vishk Rebound and JNU. This will continue till Kalki 2898 releases on the 27th of June and occupies the first spot. Munjya is a certified super-hit and what makes the success special is the fact that it is doing the numbers that it is, without known faces. Chandu Champion is seeing a strong hold but the low opening is a killer. The film should end up collecting around Rs 55-60 crores and that simply isn't enough for a film with an a-list actor that is directed by an a-list director.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Munjya Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections
Premieres Rs 25 lakhs
1 Rs 4 crores
2 Rs 7.25 crores
3 Rs 8.25 crores
4 Rs 4 crores
5 Rs 4.15 crores
6 Rs 3.90 crores
7 Rs 3.90 crores
8 Rs 3.50 crores
9 Rs 6.25 crores
10 Rs 8.30 crores
11 Rs 5.25 crores
12 Rs 3.25 crores
13 Rs 3 crores
14 Rs 2.75 crores
15 Rs 3.15 crores
Total Rs 71.15 crores in India in 15 days

Watch the Munjya Trailer


The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Chandu Champion Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections
1 Rs 4.50 crores
2 Rs 6.50 crores
3 Rs 9.75 crores
4 Rs 5 crores
5 Rs 3 crores
6 Rs 2.75 crores
7 Rs 2.50 crores
8 Rs 2.75 crores
Total Rs 36.75 crores nett in 8 days

Watch the Chandu Champion Trailer

Advertisement


Munjya And Chandu Champion In Theatres

Munjya and Chandu Champion continue to play at a theatre near you. Have you booked your tickets for the two films yet?

ALSO READ: Chandu Champion Week 1 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's film netts Rs 34 crores in 7 days; Targets Rs 50 crore plus

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rishil Jogani

A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles