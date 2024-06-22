Box Office: Munjya jumps by 15 percent on 3rd Friday; Chandu Champion stays at 2.75 crore on day 8

The new week started with the domination of Munjya at the box office as it was the most preferred movie option in Hindi. The movie jumped by 15 percent from Thursday and collected Rs 3.15 crores. The film is targetting a Rs 95-100 crore finish with the way it is holding up. Chandu Champion on its second Friday added Rs 2.75 crores. The collections are up from Thursday and the movie should do over Rs 10 crores in the second weekend.

Munjya And Chandu Champion Remain The 1st And 2nd Most Preferred Hindi Movie Options In India

Munjya and Chandu Champion are being preferred over new Hindi releases like Ishq Vishk Rebound and JNU. This will continue till Kalki 2898 releases on the 27th of June and occupies the first spot. Munjya is a certified super-hit and what makes the success special is the fact that it is doing the numbers that it is, without known faces. Chandu Champion is seeing a strong hold but the low opening is a killer. The film should end up collecting around Rs 55-60 crores and that simply isn't enough for a film with an a-list actor that is directed by an a-list director.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Munjya Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 25 lakhs 1 Rs 4 crores 2 Rs 7.25 crores 3 Rs 8.25 crores 4 Rs 4 crores 5 Rs 4.15 crores 6 Rs 3.90 crores 7 Rs 3.90 crores 8 Rs 3.50 crores 9 Rs 6.25 crores 10 Rs 8.30 crores 11 Rs 5.25 crores 12 Rs 3.25 crores 13 Rs 3 crores 14 Rs 2.75 crores 15 Rs 3.15 crores Total Rs 71.15 crores in India in 15 days

Watch the Munjya Trailer

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Chandu Champion Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 4.50 crores 2 Rs 6.50 crores 3 Rs 9.75 crores 4 Rs 5 crores 5 Rs 3 crores 6 Rs 2.75 crores 7 Rs 2.50 crores 8 Rs 2.75 crores Total Rs 36.75 crores nett in 8 days

Watch the Chandu Champion Trailer

Advertisement

Munjya And Chandu Champion In Theatres

Munjya and Chandu Champion continue to play at a theatre near you. Have you booked your tickets for the two films yet?

ALSO READ: Chandu Champion Week 1 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's film netts Rs 34 crores in 7 days; Targets Rs 50 crore plus