15 powerful Paan Singh Tomar dialogues that remain unforgettable

Paan Singh Tomar is Irrfan Khan’s one of the best films. The biographical movie is based on the life of Paan Singh Tomar, an Indian army soldier who became an armed rebel while fighting against the system. Starring the late Irrfan Khan in a titular role, the movie has become iconic over the years, especially for its powerful Paan Singh Tomar dialogues.

Apart from Irrfan, Paan Singh Tomar stars Mahie Gill, Vipin Sharma, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. The 2012 film is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. Its dialogues are penned by Tigmanshu Dhulia along with Sanjay Chauhan.

Paan Singh Tomar's dialogues are mainly remembered for their apt command of the local dialect. Irrfan's commendable dialogue delivery made them even better.

We have curated a list of 15 Paan Singh Tomar dialogues that remain unforgettable to date. Irrfan Khan delivered most of these dialogues. Let's check them out.

15 Paan Singh Tomar dialogues that remain etched in our memories

1. "Are tu pooro patrakar ban gayo hai ki training pe hai? Yeh ilaake ka ho ke bhi nahi pata? Beehad mein 'Baaghi' hote hain, ‘dacait' milte hain parliament mein!”

Irrfan Khan, as Paan Singh Tomar, mouthed these dialogues. In the present scene, a reporter, played by Brijendra Kala, interviews Paan Singh Tomar and asks him how he became a ‘dacoit’.

2. "Daaku nahi sahab. Baaghi. Humare mama, woh mark 3 wale. Woh bhi baaghi hain sahab. Aaj tak police nahi pakad paayi unko."

What a hilarious yet powerful dialogue it is, isn’t it?

3. "Na sahab, Sarkar toh chor hai. Jehi baat se toh hum sarkari naukri na kar fauj mein aaye. Je desh mein army chod sab ka sab chor."

In a scene, Paan Singh Tomar’s senior officer asks him if he believes in the government. He replies that the government is a thief.

4. "Samajh gaya… samajh gaya… baat jab Guru ki beti ki hai, ab toh aap angaar pe daudne ko kahoge toh daud jaayenge coach sir ji."

Paan Singh Tomar shows his determination in this scene while talking to his coach.

5. "Are sahab yeh baat abhi hum kaise batayein? Hamare maudo ko jaan par bani hai sahab. Je itte medal jeete hain. Humne desh ka naam ooncha kiya hai sahab. National Champion rahe hain. Aap hi ke tarah toh fauj mein rahe. Abhi humari na sarpanch sun rao hai na patwari sunrao hai. Je hum jaayein toh kahan?"

Irrfan as Paan Singh Tomar delivered these lines inside a police station. In the scene, Paan Singh requests a cop to reach his village after his brother beats his son, leaving him heavily injured.

6. "Kyun lala? Humse makkari? Baap chhalkaawe jaam aur beta baandhe ghungroo? Ab dekho. 75 toh biske aur 75 tumhaaye. Ded lakh rupaiyya gin ke de deo aur apna aur apna mauda ka jaan bachaye leao.”

Irrfan Khan as Paan Singh Tomar mouthed these lines when he becomes a ‘baaghi’ and lives in Chambal Valley. He asks for extortion money from a man to save his son’s life.

7. "Humne kabhi kisi se dhoka nahi kiya. Hum sirf apna haq maang rahe hain."

That’s how Paan Singh Tomar fought for his rights.

8. "Hum toh fauj ke jawan rahe hain. Desh ki seva ki hai. Kisi ka nuksan nahi kiya."

This dialogue speaks volumes about the patriotism that Paan Singh Tomar had.

9. "Yeh police waale humpe ilzaam laga rahe hain ki hum chor hain. Hum chor nahin hain hum baaghi hain."

In this scene, Paan Singh Tomar openly expressed that he is not a thief but felt proud of being a rebel.

10. "Jungle mein sher ka raj, aur bihad mein Paan Singh ka raj."

It is an intriguing dialogue, we say.

11. "Desh ke dushman se ladna mera dharam tha, mein woh kar chuka. Ab yeh zameen ke dushmano se ladna padega."

Irrfan Khan delivered these lines as Paan Singh Tomar when he turned into a rebel.

12. “Jeb mein haath toh aise dal lao hai, jaise bomb nikal lao hai.”

Paan Singh Tomar’s henchman delivered this line. In a scene, the reporter takes out his notebook from his shirt, and the henchman believes that he is posing a threat to Paan Singh.

13. "Hum maan lein ki humse galti hai gayi thi ab humein maaf kardio. Saari zindagi hum surrender baaghi ke naam se jaane jaye? Bin s**lon se koi kyun nahin puchta jo banate hain s**le ku**e log baaghi?”

Paan Singh Tomar was quite fearless. This dialogue is all about that. Paan Singh says these lines while talking to his coach.

14. “Arey tarakki hai gayi hamai, ab tum hui subedarni. National record tod daalo humne.”

In a flashback scene, Irrfan Khan as Paan Singh Tomar returns to his village and shares the good news of his promotion with his wife (Maahie Gill).

15. "Agar tumhe jang ko saauk chad raha hai toh suno. Humara itna bada parivaar hai ki agar sab khadhe hok ke moot dein toh bah jaoge."

Seriously, what a hard-hitting dialogue it is. This dialogue is from a scene when Paan Singh Tomar’s brother threatens him over a land dispute.

Hats off to the dialogue writers. Hope you enjoyed going through these 15 Paan Singh Tomar dialogues. Happy reading.

