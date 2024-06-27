7 movies like Life In A Metro that showcase a mix of emotions

Movies like Life In A Metro captivate Indian drama film that dives into the interconnected lives of characters. The story shows nine characters in the bustling city of Mumbai. This poignant tapestry explores love in its many forms, from the challenges of infidelity to the beauty of rekindled passion, all set against the backdrop of the city's fast pace and hidden desires.

If you enjoyed the intricate web of relationships and the exploration of modern love, here are some other Hindi movies like Life In A Metro that will resonate with you!

7 movies like Life In A Metro that are unmissable

Love Aaj Kal

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Giselle Monteiro, Rishi Kapoor, Rahul Khanna

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2009

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Love Aaj Kal explores love across generations through two intertwined stories. In the present, Jai (Saif Ali Khan) and Meera (Deepika Padukone) navigate a casual relationship, questioning the concept of soulmates. We then meet Veer (Rishi Kapoor), Jai's father, and his past love interest, Harleen (Giselle Monteiro) in the 1960s.

Their story unfolds with a focus on commitment and tradition. While both couples grapple with love's complexities, the film explores how societal expectations and personal desires shape modern love.

Tamasha

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Arushi Sharma, Naila Grewal, Piyush Mishra

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2015

Where to Watch: Netflix

Tamasha focuses on Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's central journey. They meet while traveling, sparking a passionate connection that fizzles upon returning to routine life. Years later, fate reunites them, forcing them to confront their unfulfilled desires.

While both films explore love amidst societal pressures, Life in a Metro juggles multiple narratives, whereas Tamasha is a character-driven story about rekindling a lost flame and the courage to follow your dreams.

Karwaan

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar, Amala Akkineni, Dulquer Salmaan

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Escape the city with Karwaan. This heartwarming film follows a grumpy loner on a road trip through South India with a free-spirited young woman and an eccentric driver. The unexpected journey throws them together, forging unlikely friendships and self-discovery.

Karwaan celebrates the transformative power of travel and human connection on the open road. Both movies showcase the beauty of unexpected bonds, but Karwaan delivers a lighter, coming-of-age adventure.

Qarib Qarib Single

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Neha Dhupia, Isha Sharvani, Navneet Nishan

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2017

Where to Watch: Zee5

Qarib Qarib Single is a quirky romance about two strangers, Yogi (Irrfan Khan), a playful widower, and Jaya (Parvathy Thiruvothu), a recently heartbroken writer, who embark on an impromptu train journey.

Their unexpected connection blossoms into a heartwarming exploration of love, loss, and self-discovery. This film focuses on the dynamic between Yogi and Jaya, with supporting characters like Jaya's friend Anjali (Neha Dhupia) adding comedic sparks.

Anjaana Anjaani

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Zayed Khan, Pooja Kumar, Tanvi Azmi

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Release Year: 2010

Where to Watch: Zee5

In Anjaana Anjaani, destiny throws together Kiara (Priyanka Chopra) and Akash (Ranbir Kapoor), two strangers with suicidal thoughts. They strike a pact to delay their plans for 20 days, fulfilling bucket lists and living life to the fullest. Laughter, adventure, and undeniable chemistry blossom as they explore New York City.

This heartwarming film is like Life in a Metro and explores the complexities of love, but with a unique twist: love found through shared vulnerability and a newfound zest for life.

Ludo

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Abhishek Bachchan

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2020

Where to Watch: Netflix

Ludo is a darkly comic rollercoaster ride where fate, chance, and a mysterious suitcase of money intertwine the lives of several characters. There's Akash, a struggling actor (Aditya Roy Kapur), stuck in a loveless marriage. We also meet Sattu (Pankaj Tripathi), a gangster on the run, Alok (Rajkummar Rao), a simpleton yearning for a better life, and Abhishek Bachchan wanting to have a better life with her daughter.

Pinky (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Shruti (Sanya Malhotra), both yearning for love, find themselves caught in the chaos. As their paths collide, Ludo becomes a game of ambition, deception, and second chances.

Ok Jaanu

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Leela Samson

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2017

Where to Watch: Netflix

Ok Jaanu is a modern love story with a touch of tradition. Shraddha Kapoor plays Tara, a headstrong architect, and Aditya Roy Kapur is Adi, a video game designer. Living together in Mumbai, they share a whirlwind romance built on independence and mutual respect.

Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson add warmth as Gopi and Charu, their quirky landlords who represent a more old-fashioned view of love and commitment. As Tara and Adi navigate their desires and societal expectations, Ok Jaanu explores the complexities of love in a modern Indian context.

Above mentioned are some of the best picks of movies like Life In A Metro that will take you back in time!

