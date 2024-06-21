7 Anurag Basu movies that can be added to your weekend watch list

Anurag Basu is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers we’ve ever had in Bollywood. Over the years, he has charmed audiences with a variety of storytelling, with soothing musicals staying rent-free in the hearts of the audience. If you’ve also been a fan of Metro…In Dino director, here’s an assortment of Anurag Basu movies that are a delight to watch.

7 Anurag Basu movies that are wholesome to watch

1. Ludo (2020)

Ludo is among other acclaimed Anurag Basu movies that deserve your immediate attention. The film offers a perfect blend of comedy, action, crime, and romance all in one. Metaphorically, using the title Ludo, the film interestingly explores the idea of how one’s course is defined by a random bundle of actions and reactions. The film is an interesting story where Pankaj Tripathi’s character is a catalyst, synonymous with a dice.

2. Jagga Jasoos (2017)

Among many Anurag Basu-directed movies, Jagga Jasoos has been in the headlines ever since its inception. Though it couldn’t do many wonders at the box office, there are no two ways in the fact that this film is a delightful watch.

Now, nearly seven years after its release, you will realize that this film shatters traditional narrative. A perfect combination of sight and sound, one gets transported to a fantasy world created by Basu and this movie can be added to your weekend-watch list.

3. Barfi (2012)

Barfi is hands down among the Anurag Basu best movies that enjoy a cult fan following. The story is a sweet narration of an innocent fairy tale love story of a penniless but ever-so-charming deaf-mute boy, Barfi with an autistic girl. The film has been beautifully shot in the picturesque locations of Kolkata and Darjeeling.

What adds icing on the cake is again the soul-stirring and harmonious musical album by Pritam. No wonder, this one boasts of being among the Anurag Basu hit movies.

4. Kites (2010)

Kites is our next choice in the list of Anurag Basu movies that testify to his sublime direction. The film is a pure romantic drama with a spice of action in it. If you are somebody who enjoys quintessential Bollywood love stories, then this one will not disappoint you. As much as the characterization is unconventional, and the plot is predictable, Kites is an intriguing watch that keeps you hooked till its climax.

5. Life In A…Metro (2007)

As we all know, Anurag Basu latest movie which will soon release, Metro…In Dino is a sequel to his classic that we’re recommending to you here. Life In A…Metro, released in 2007 is another one of the best Anurag Basu directed movies.

The film with a beautiful musical album is a layered narrative that revolves around human relationships in a metropolitan city. A content-rich anthology form of film becomes admirable in the way it gets connected and explores the talents within a limited time frame.

6. Gangster: A Love Story (2006)

Undeniably, Anurag Basu best movies deserve a special mention of Gangster: A Love Story. Are you even a cinephile if you’ve not watched this excellent piece created by the excellence helmer? The movie narrates the endearing love story of a gangster who falls in love with a bar dancer. The twists and turns in the film bring so much turbulence to their love-story, leaving you wanting more of it.

7. Saaya (2003)

Anurag Basu first movie Saaya was released in 2003. This was his debut film as a solo director, inspired by Kevin Costner’s Dragonfly. It narrates the story of a grieving doctor whose dead wife starts communicating with him. At first, he resists the signs, but eventually, he goes to the Indo-Burmese border where she died in a landslide and solves the mystery.



If you’re a fan of mystery thrillers with a spice of horror in them, then definitely Saaya has to be on your watch list.

Considering the rising temperature outside, the best way to enjoy your weekend is to be at home with your friends and family. Isn’t it?

Thus, contributing to your scheduled plans, we’ve recommended some of our hand-picked choices of Anurag Basu movies that you can add to your watch list.

So, which one are you planning to watch, don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

