Meet actor who rejected Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal, debuted in Hindi cinema opposite Irrfan Khan, and is now ruling hearts with her serials

It is no secret that Indians love watching Pakistani dramas and praise such shows for their content. So far, several Pakistani artists have worked in Bollywood but the actor who we are talking about is exceptionally impressive. Before debuting opposite Irrfan Khan, this actor was offered films like Delhi 6 and Love Aaj Kal ft Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, but she turned them down. And now, she is winning the hearts of fans with her meticulous acting chops. She is none other than Saba Qamar.

Yes, you read that right! Saba, who is known for working in films and series, has been making waves with her performances in Pakistani serials. A few of her recent ventures have even garnered critical acclaim. So, let's take a quick dive into her acting career.

Saba Qamar recalls turning down Delhi 6 and Love Aaj Kal

In an interview with The Current, Saba Qamar got candid and talked about the projects she was offered prior to making her Hindi cinema debut alongside Irrfan Khan.

The Mrs and Mr Shameem actress said, "Jab Delhi 6 maine audition diya tha, uss waqt mummy nahi maani thi aur Love Aaj Kal ke waqt main bewakoofi ki (When I auditioned for Delhi 6, my mother did not agree and I did something stupid during Love Aaj Kal)."

The Mein Sitara fame added, "Jab meri Imtiaz ke assistant se baat huyi, main itni stupid maine aage se kaha ki Deepika hain toh mera toh second lead character hoga toh nazar bhi nahi aaungi, toh maine yeh nahi character karna. Maine inkaar kar diya (When I talked to Imtiaz’s assistant, I was so stupid that I said that if Deepika was there, then I would be the second lead character, and I would not even be seen, so I would not do this character. I refused it)."

In the same conversation, Saba explained that after she and her friends watch the movie, the actress realized that she had made a 'stupid' decision by rejecting the offer.

Saba Qamar's debut in Indian cinema

After rejecting a few offers, Saba Qamar made her debut in Indian cinema with Hindi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the film revolves around a couple's struggle to get their daughter admitted to a prestigious English-medium school. While Irrfan played the role of Raj, Saba portrayed his onscreen wife, Meeta Malhotra Batra.

Saba Qamar's must-watch dramas

Saba Qamar has an illustrious career, and her versatility is truly visible in the characters that she portrays onscreen. She has drawn praise for several shows, including Cheekh, Mein Sitara, and Pagal Khan among others.

Coming to her compelling performances, one should definitely watch Dastaan. Besides the Hindi Medium actor, it features Fawad Khan, Sanam Baloch, Ahsan Khan, and Mehreen Raheel. Further, Saba in Cheekh was lauded for her powerful dialogue and emotions. In addition to this, Saba as Fauzia Batool is one of the most-discussed roles played by the actor ever.

Talking about Saba's recent projects, she was recently seen in Pagal Khana. Rather than focusing on the typical saas-bahu dramas, the drama addresses numerous social issues and follows the members of a mental asylum. Her character of Noor has made the audience empathize with her.

