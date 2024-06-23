Box Office Update: Munjya and Chandu Champion grow by strong 75 percent on 3rd and 2nd Saturday respectively

Holdover releases Munjya and Chandu Champion jumped by a strong 75 percent on Saturday. While Munjya on its 3rd Saturday netted Rs 5.50 crores, Chandu Champion on its 2nd Saturday collected Rs 4.75 crores. Munjya is all set to be the highest collecting Hindi film in week 3 in India for 2024 and that's a great accomplishment and only goes to show how much love it has found from the paying public. What's truly impressive is that the movie, on its 16th day, has collected more than it did on its opening day.

Munjya Netts An Exceptional Rs 5.50 Crores On 3rd Saturday; Chandu Champion Registers A Strong 75 Percent Growth On 2nd Saturday

Chandu Champion has shown signs of redemption in its second weekend but with the low start that it took and with Kalki 2898 AD also set to release in under 5 days, it really doesn't have much to hold onto. It will be targetting a finish in the Rs 60 crore nett range at best, as its run will be cut short by the Prabhas starrer. The consolation for the makers of the film apart from the positive reviews is that it will end up doing more business than the big budget Eid 2024 releases at the Indian box office.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Munjya Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 25 lakhs 1 Rs 4 crores 2 Rs 7.25 crores 3 Rs 8.25 crores 4 Rs 4 crores 5 Rs 4.15 crores 6 Rs 3.90 crores 7 Rs 3.90 crores 8 Rs 3.50 crores 9 Rs 6.25 crores 10 Rs 8.30 crores 11 Rs 5.25 crores 12 Rs 3.25 crores 13 Rs 3 crores 14 Rs 2.75 crores 15 Rs 3.15 crores 16 Rs 5.50 crores Total Rs 76.65 crores in India in 16 days

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Chandu Champion Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 4.50 crores 2 Rs 6.50 crores 3 Rs 9.75 crores 4 Rs 5 crores 5 Rs 3 crores 6 Rs 2.75 crores 7 Rs 2.50 crores 8 Rs 2.75 crores 9 Rs 4.75 crores Total Rs 41.50 crores nett in 9 days

Munjya And Chandu Champion In Theatres

Munjya and Chandu Champion continue to play at a theatre near you. Have you booked your tickets for the two films yet?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Box Office: Munjya jumps by 15 percent on 3rd Friday; Chandu Champion stays at 2.75 crore on day 8