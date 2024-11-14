Neelam Kothari was ragged by Hum Saath-Saath Hain co-stars Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu for THIS reason; find out

Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Saath-Saath Hain is one of the classics from Hindi cinema that continues to be cherished till date. Featuring an ensemble star cast including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu, the 1999 film that highlighted family values in Indian households is remembered for famous scenes and evergreen songs. Do you know that Neelam Kothari was ragged by Hum Saath-Saath Hain co-stars Salman, Saif and Tabu on the sets?

During a recent chat with Radio Nasha, Mahesh Thakur, who played Neelam Kothari's on-screen husband in Hum Saath-Saath Hain, recalled an incident from the sets. Mahesh remembered shooting ABCD, the song from the 1999 movie by saying that he wasn't comfortable with the dance steps back then.

Mahesh shared that they had to shake their bodies, meanwhile, the bus was also trembling on the road. The Hum Saath-Saath Hain actor missed his step and ended up falling on Neelam during the dance. He recounted Neelam was "little irritated" by him.

Later, Salman Khan along with his co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu would jokingly rag Neelam Kothari during the shoot. "They said 'If he falls for you, he isn’t going to fall for you like this'. Their jokes lightened the whole situation. Neelam didn’t hold anything against me; it was just a quick reaction," he added.

Mahesh further noted that the incident helped the actors break the ice and all of them became friendly to each other. He stressed that the star cast had a great camaraderie on the set.

Apart from Neelam and Mahesh, ABCD featured Salman, Saif, Mohnish, Sonali, and Tabu. Karisma was a part of the dream sequence in the track. It was crooned by Udit Narayan, Hariharan, Hema Sardesai, and Shankar Mahadevan. In the film, Neelam was cast as the on-screen sister of Salman, Saif, and Mohnish.

On the work front, Neelam Kothari was recently seen in the third season of Karan Johar's production, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Neelam plays the lead on the show along with Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey. The new season also featured Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla.

