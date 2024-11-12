Salman Khan Threat Case: 24-year-old aspiring songwriter arrested for demanding Rs. 5 crore under Lawrence Bishnoi's name

Salman Khan is going through a tough phase in life as new death threats are issued regularly to the actor in one way or the other. Some of them turn out to be fake while the others are allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A few days ago, one such threat included a demand of Rs. 5 crore from the actor, and today, on November 12, 2024 the police arrested a 24-year-old aspiring songwriter for allegedly issuing those threats under the gangsters name.