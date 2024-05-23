Panchayat’s Sunita Rajwar calls out industry’s ‘heartbreaking’ behavior for character artists; ‘We’re treated like animals’

Character artists are the backbone of any project and outline the leads who go on to be known as stars and superstars. However, their life off-screen is extremely sad and devastating. Emphasizing the same, actress Sunita Rajwar best known for her performances in web shows like Panchayat and Gullak has talked about the heartbreaking treatment of actors who do small roles.

What did Sunita Rajwar say about the treatment of character artists in showbiz?

While speaking to Brut India, the 54-year-old revealed that at one point in time, she felt so humiliated that she left acting for over two years and also got her CINTAA card canceled. Sunita shared, "When you do small roles, you are not respected, not paid well, and treated like animals, which is heartbreaking.”

Sunita further spoke about the difference in treatment between lead stars and character artists. She revealed that lead actors are pampered and their rooms are neat with a fridge and a microwave for them. “Whereas others like us, will have a small dingy room. They will make 3–4 people sit there. The roof is falling down. No clean bathroom. Your bedsheet will be dirty. Seeing all this, I always felt so bad," revealed Rajwar. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The NSD alumnus further revealed that when lead stars alter their schedules, it is them who are put to suffer. Sunita shared, "If you know you are not shooting with a particular artist, then call them later. What’s the need to make them sit? It’s like you are trying to shoot others down."

Best known for playing Bittu Ki Mummy in Gullak, Sunita acknowledges that lead actors work more hours than character artists but the discrimination is still humiliating.

More about Sunita Rajwar

Even after making her debut almost 25 years ago, Sunita became a household name after OTT revolutionized content in India. Her Panchayat is returning with its third season on Prime Video on May 28 and Gullak 4 will release on SonyLIV from June 7. She was also recently at Cannes 2024 for the premiere of Sandhya Suri’s Santosh.

ALSO READ: Shahana Goswami poses with director Sandhya Suri before premiere of her film Santosh at Cannes 2024