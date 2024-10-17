Neena Gupta reveals Masaba Gupta always wanted a girl; shares her daughter’s first reaction after welcoming baby: ‘She can use all my bags and jewelry’

Masaba Gupta and her husband, Satyadeep Misra, recently began a new chapter of their lives. The couple welcomed a baby girl on October 11, 2024. Neena Gupta, now a grandmother, recently revealed that Masaba always wanted a daughter. She also shared that Masaba’s first reaction after welcoming the baby was, ‘She can use all my bags and jewelry.’

In a recent interview with NDTV, Neena Gupta said, “Masaba wanted a girl. The first thing she said was, ‘Thank God. She can use all my bags and jewelry.’” The actress said the news was still sinking in about becoming a grandmother. She mentioned that she was taking care of Masaba while she was taking care of her baby.

Earlier, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra shared the news of their daughter’s arrival on Instagram and also revealed her birth date. The first slide showed an image with a blue background featuring the moon and a white lotus. The text on the photo said, “Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024 Masaba & Satyadeep.”

The post also contained a glimpse of their daughter’s foot. In the caption, Masaba wrote, “11.10.24,” accompanied by a pink lotus emoji and a nazar amulet emoji. Have a look!

The comments section of the post was filled with heartfelt wishes and love from Bollywood celebrities. Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Richa Chadha, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Dia Mirza, Soni Razdan, Vaani Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and many others congratulated the new parents.

Neena Gupta also shared a picture of herself holding the little bundle of joy in her arms. She captioned it, saying, “Meri beti ki beti - Rab rakha (My daughter’s daughter).”

Mrunal Thakur, Rakul Preet Singh, Konkona Sensharma, and many other stars as well as fans gushed over the photo. They showered their love using red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announced in April that they were expecting a baby. The designer’s baby shower was held in August.

