Rakul Preet Singh Birthday: When actress revealed she wanted to do Shah Rukh Khan type of romance films; ‘Like a DDLJ…’

Many actors in the film industry are inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s work, especially his romantic films. Among them is Rakul Preet Singh, who is celebrating her 34th birthday today, October 10, 2024. On this special occasion, let’s revisit the moment when the actress revealed that she wanted to do SRK-type romance films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

In an old interview with Bollywood Spy, Rakul Preet Singh expressed her wish to do a full-fledged romantic film. Mentioning the King of romance Shah Rukh Khan, she said, “I am talking about Shah Rukh sir kind of romance.”

Rakul also gave examples of some films, saying, “When I say romantic films, I wanna do like a DDLJ, like a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani… uss tarah ka romance (that type of romance).”

In the past, Rakul Preet Singh has even shared her fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan. She posted a picture with the superstar from the sets of her movie Bruce Lee: The Fighter on her X (Twitter) account.

Rakul expressed getting star struck on meeting SRK. Her tweet said, “One if those rare occasions dt I get star struck! magnificent aura n humble beyond words! On set #BruceLee #fanmoment.” Have a look!

Meanwhile, Rakul recently offered a glimpse of her DDLJ moment during the shooting of her upcoming movie De De Pyaar De 2. She posted a photograph of herself standing amid the green fields of Punjab. In the caption, she wrote, “Post packup mood. Not to miss my ddlj moment in Punjab ke khet.”

De De Pyaar De is a 2019 romantic comedy that starred Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tabu. The sequel has R Madhavan joining Ajay and Rakul and will be directed by Anshul Sharma.

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed the release date of De De Pyaar De 2 as May 1, 2025. A source close to the development stated, "It’s a four-day long weekend and is perfect for a film like De De Pyaar De 2, which is a family entertainer appealing to audiences of all age groups."

