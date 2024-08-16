Neena Gupta on winning Best Supporting Actress for Uunchai at 70th National Film Awards: ‘Asked my manager to double check…’

It is a happy day for Neena Gupta, who has won a National Award for her work in the film Uunchai. All the winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced today, August 16, 2024, at a press conference in Delhi. Neena ji has now reacted to her Best Supporting Actress win. She shared that she asked her manager to double-check if it was true.

In a conversation with the Hindustan Times, Neena Gupta revealed that her first reaction was surprise when she received the news about her victory at the 70th National Film Awards. She said, “Then I took a pause and asked my manager to double check it, just to be sure (laughs).” Neena ji continued by saying that she got really happy and emotional after that. She expressed her excitement at reading her name on the winners' list.

The Uunchai actress stated that this prestigious honor was a reflection of her hard work getting recognition. She said, “Mereko aisa lagta hai ki aap kaam kare jao, and kabhi na kabhi phal milta hai, aaj nahi toh kal (I feel that you keep working, and sooner or later you get results, if not today then tomorrow).”

During the conversation, Neena Gupta recalled getting two National Awards in the 1990s and considered it a “big deal” to be receiving the honor again after around 30 years. When asked if she would like to dedicate her award to somebody, Neena ji expressed that she would do it to herself as the win is due to her hard work.

Uunchai is an adventure drama movie directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film, which was released in 2022, also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, and Sarika. Sooraj Barjatya bagged a National Award in the Best Direction category for Uunchai.

Other notable winners at the 70th National Film Awards include Gulmohar for Best Feature Film in Hindi, Arijit Singh for Best Male Playback Singer, Rishab Shetty for Best Actor, and many more. All the winners will be felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony in October.

