Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara are ‘certified Swifties’ as trio attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert; PIC

Neetu Kapoor is having a great time in Switzerland with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat, and granddaughter Samara. The veteran actress celebrated her birthday with her daughter and her family, and we saw several pictures from her celebration. Well now, it looks like the cool trio attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert over there and had a blast.

Riddhima Kapoor dropped a picture of her with Neetu Kapoor and Samara from Taylor Swift’s concert

Taking to her Instagram stories, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped several pictures and videos from Taylor Swift’s concert. From flaunting the wristband that mentioned the concert to sharing videos of the singer performing, Riddhima’s Instagram feeds prove that she was enjoying it to the core.

The one picture that caught all our attention was where the veteran star posed with her daughter and granddaughter. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress looked lovely in a black shirt, while her daughter stunned in a golden-colored top. Ranbir Kapoor’s niece on the other hand wore a white colored tee.

Check it out: