PIC: Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima gets ‘stung by the tattoo bee’ on mom Neetu’s birthday, gets THIS inked on her hand

On July 8, veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor marked her 66th birthday. Among the many celebs and family members who sent her big love were her daughter-in-law, Alia Bhatt, nieces Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

While the jewelry designer penned multiple posts for her mom’s birthday, she also gave her a special surprise by getting inked. Read on to know the meaning behind her tattoo.

Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets special tattoo on her mom’s birthday

Daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram stories to flaunt her new tattoo that she got on her mother’s birthday. She posted a picture of her arm that was inked with the word ‘Kuks’.

Sharing the story behind that unique tattoo, she penned, “Stung by the tattoo bee on my mom’s birthday & loving it! She calls me “kuks”.”

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt wishes her 'pillar of strength' Neetu Kapoor on birthday; Kareena Kapoor calls her 'inspiring', Karisma showers love