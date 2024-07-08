Alia Bhatt wishes her 'pillar of strength' Neetu Kapoor on birthday; Kareena Kapoor calls her 'inspiring', Karisma showers love

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 66th birthday today. On the occasion, love has been pouring in from all directions. The veteran actress had midnight celebrations with her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor, and son-in-law, Bharat Sahni, in Switzerland.

Her loving daughter-in-law and Ranbir Kapoor’s wife, Alia Bhatt, posted a heartfelt birthday wish, joined by Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and more.

Alia Bhatt wishes her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor on birthday with sweetest message

A while back, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and shared an endearing picture of her mother, Soni Razdan and mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. In the picture, the duo is seen beaming bright smiles as they twin in white. Alia also included a birthday cap emoji on Neetu's head to give off a birthday feel.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday Mom! My pillar of strength, peace and all things fashion..love you to the moon & back,” followed by yellow-heart emojis. Reacting to the post, Neetu re-shared the story and wrote, “Love you too,” accompanied by a red heart and smiling heart emoji.

In addition to this, Kareena Kapoor dropped an elegant monochromatic picture of the veteran actress and wrote, “Happy birthday to the most fit and inspiring Neetu aunty! @neetu54.”

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor dropped a stunning photo where the duo beamed bright smiles as they looked into the camera. “Happy birthday to our Neetu Aunty@neetu54,” she wrote alongside and added, “So Inspiring,” GIF alongside.

Furthermore, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan also posted a beautiful photo of the two. She extended her birthday wish saying, “Happy Birthday dearest @neetu54 Wishing you lots of joy And lots of love.”

Sonali Bendre also shared a blurry yet happy picture to extend her birthday wish. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @neetu54 Hope your day is full of everything that makes you happy.”

Rakul Preet Singh also posted a gracious photo expressing, “Happy Birthday to the evergreen Neetu ji, a true legend in every sense! May your day be as remarkable as your legacy!”

Neetu Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor made her massive comeback on the silver screen with the 2022 film JugJugg Jeeyo. Apart from her, the film starred Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul in key roles.

