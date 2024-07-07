EXCLUSIVE: ‘Ranbir Kapoor is number 1’ claims Mukesh Chhabra as he reflects on being a star in age of social media

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the highly-versatile actors in Bollywood. His acting prowess in several path-breaking projects solidified his position among the top successful actors. Despite keeping his personal life low-key away from social media, the actor enjoys a mammoth amount of popularity and stardom. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Mukesh Chhabra also showered praises on the Ramayana actor.

While speaking exclusively with us, the Dil Bechara helmer who is also a renowned casting director was asked his views on how one can remain a star in the age of social media where celebrities are being followed by the paps everywhere.

Mukesh Chhabra hails Ranbir Kapoor as 'Number 1'; here's why

In response to this, Mukesh showered praises on the Animal actor and hailed him as, “number 1.” He said, “I think vo jo Ranbir Kapoor ka charm hai na vo jo ek hai na vo log usko dekhne ke liye pagal hain jo tadapte hain jab uski film aati hai, I think vo Ranbir Kapoor jo hai in that order he is the number 1 (Ranbir Kapoor’s charm that people go crazy about him when his film releases and yearn for him, in that order he is the number 1)”

Watch the full interview here:

Mukesh Chhabra speaks highly of Shah Rukh Khan, citing his definition of a 'superstar'

Advertisement

Chhabra is accredited for introducing several actors to the industry who are enjoying a name for themselves and success in their own right. During the conversation, he was further asked about his definition of a ‘superstar’.

To this, he asserted, every individual who is working hard is a star for him. He stated that one can never assure one’s popularity and how big of a star would one become. He further addressed Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Last of the Stars’ statement, stating, “As much as SRK is concerned, he is a different star who no one can touch.”

He went on to heap praise on King Khan’s hard-working nature. In his words, “He is very hard-working. There are very few people who are as hard-working as him. The amount of effort he puts into date with so much passion, I think he loves acting. Similarly, so many people have that love for him because of which they come to Mumbai for work. Everybody has a common inspiration in SRK.”

Advertisement

Mukesh Chhabra has done casting for movies like Dunki, Gangs of Wasseypur and more.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan drops happy PICS from grandmom’s 90th birthday bash ft Junaid, Azad, Reena, Kiran and customized tea pot cake