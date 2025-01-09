Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s photo dump from Queensland vacay with kids Guriq, Mehr proves their love for beaches; PICS

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with her husband, Angad Bedi, and their children, Mehr Dhupia Bedi and Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. The family recently visited Queensland, and the actress posted snapshots from their perfect family vacation enjoying a fun time on beaches.

In the first image, Neha Dhupia is seen holding her son and giving him a sweet kiss. The second picture shows her getting colorful braids alongside her daughter. In the third image, the Bedi family is all smiles as they pose on the beach. In another picture, Dhupia is seen embracing her son, who is wrapped in a towel, on the beach.

She captioned the post, 'Mentally still on a beach!!!! Take us back now caus we loved every bit of you Queensland, Who else plans a holiday as soon as one ends.'

See the post here:

In one of the images, Neha is seen with her kids posing alongside a man dressed as a koala. In another adorable snap, the couple can be seen feeding a kangaroo—a moment too cute to miss. The following pictures show Neha's daughter and son enjoying quality time together and having fun outdoors.

In another image, Neha is seated on the beach, dressed in a pink bikini, enjoying the serene view. In the next snap, Angad is posing with a woman dressed as a black cat. Other images capture Neha sharing quality time with her husband as they engage in adventure sports, pose on the beach, and enjoy various fun activities together.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married on May 10, 2018, in an intimate Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi.

Advertisement

In terms of work, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the film Bad Newz, where she shared the screen with Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Amy Virk. The romantic comedy received mixed reactions from both critics and audiences. On the other hand, Angad Bedi appeared in the 2023 movie Hi Nanna, starring alongside Mrunal Thakur and Nani.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and team gears up for Welcome To The Jungle on Christmas; 75 percent shoot completed