Earlier in 2024, Akshay Kumar reconciled with Firoz Nadiadwala and decided to revamp two of the most loved franchises of Indian Cinema – Welcome and Hera Pheri. Ever since Pinkvilla broke this news, there has been tremendous excitement around Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) and Hera Pheri 3 among the cinema going audience. Soon after, Welcome To The Jungle went on floors with Ahmed Khan as the director and the makers pulled off the biggest ensemble in the history of Hindi Cinema. Led by Akshay Kumar, Welcome To The Jungle features Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Lara Dutta among others.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Akshay Kumar and Firoz Nadiadwala are aiming to bring this adventure comedy on the big screen during the Christmas 2025 weekend. According to sources close to the development, Welcome To The Jungle is being designed as a big-ticket Christmas entertainer. “75 percent of the shoot is wrapped up, and the team has also locked a near 2-hour edit of the entire footage shot till date. The film is being mounted at a big scale and the stakeholders are extremely happy with everything that they have seen on the edit table. The core plot of the film takes the entire cast on an unexpected adventure – ranging from the forests of India to Kashmir,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the makers intend to call it a wrap on Welcome To The Jungle by June 2025, and then finish the post-production work before bringing it to the spectacle in the Christmas period. “While the VFX work for the already shot footage is going on in full swing, and nearing completion, the remaining footage too will need extensive VFX. Welcome To The Jungle is among the ambitious comedies of Indian Cinema, given the genre and the ensemble cast. The film is packaged with gags and one-liners, bringing back the ‘twisted’ side of the Khiladi,” the source added.

Before Welcome To The Jungle, Akshay Kumar will be seen in two other comic capers – the Sajid Nadiadwala franchise Housefull 5 and the Subhash Kapoor-directed Jolly LLB 3. Akshay is also shooting for a horror comedy titled Bhooth Bangla with Priyadarshan, slated to arrive in cinema halls in April 2026. Talking of Hera Pheri 3, the cult comic caper is expected to go on floors once Welcome To The Jungle is wrapped up, and the present timelines are hinting at the film to begin in December 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

