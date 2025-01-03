Neha Dhupia wears late father-in-law Bishan Singh Bedi's ‘most special wedding gift’ at India vs Australia match; see PIC to find out

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, a passionate cricket enthusiast, was thrilled to attend her first-ever test cricket match. For the occasion, she wore the test cricket sweater of her late father-in-law, Bishan Singh Bedi. Feeling nostalgic, Neha shared an emotional post about receiving it as the 'most special wedding gift' and how she felt a 'sense of honor wearing it.' Dhupia also cherished the experience of watching her first test match.

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself posing in the stadium during the India vs Australia match. The post read, "Wearing this sweater has a different kind of warmth…I remember so clearly when Dad asked what would you like as a wedding present I asked him for his test cricket sweater and how it would be the most special gift for me" .

See the post here:

It continued, "so here it is, along with his strength, resilience, integrity, and generosity I also feel a sense of honor donning this while watching my first test in person … with my angad bedi. We miss you every day Dad."

Neha Dhupia tied the knot with Angad Bedi on May 10, 2018, in a private Anand Karaj ceremony held in Delhi. The couple has been happily married for over six years and are proud parents to two lovely children, Mehr and Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

Advertisement

Neha's late father-in-law, Bishan Singh Bedi, was a legendary left-arm spinner and the former captain of the Indian cricket team.

Bishan Singh Bedi, former cricketer and father of Angad Bedi, passed away on October 23, 2023. This tragic loss occurred around the same time Angad made the nation proud by clinching gold at the International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship in Dubai, a victory he dedicated to his late father.

On the professional front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in Bad Newz, where she starred alongside Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Amy Virk. The romantic comedy to opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Meanwhile, Angad Bedi featured in the 2023 film Hi Nanna, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Nani.

ALSO READ: Did Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda celebrate New Year together? UNSEEN pictures of rumored lovebirds from party go viral