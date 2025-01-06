Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi’s latest Australia dump is perfect example of how parents vacay with 2 toddlers; 7th PIC has our heart

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is not just a talented actress but also a family-oriented individual who cherishes time with her loved ones. She recently shared pictures from her Australia vacation with husband Angad Bedi and their kids, Mehr and Guriq. The photos are a perfect portrayal of how parents spend a vacation with two toddlers. Among the highlights is the 7th slide, where Neha's reaction is absolutely unmissable.

Neha Dhupia gave fans a glimpse of her fun-filled Melbourne vacation with her family through a series of Instagram photos shared on January 6. From looking effortlessly beautiful at a farm to having a blast with a koala, she made sure to capture every moment.

She shared a photo of herself enjoying a train ride with her legs hanging out the window, while her daughter Mehr sat beside her. Another standout picture showed Neha exuding bossy vibes in a red blazer with husband Angad Bedi by her side.

The actress also shared a boat ride photo, where Neha's reaction is simply unmissable and some candid shots. She further dropped a heartwarming pic of Angad lifting Mehr on his shoulders, showing the ultimate father-daughter moment.

Neha Dhupia also shared cozy moments with a coffee, a glimpse of her son in a lovely garden, a fun zoo visit, and, of course, a family photo of the four of them from behind.

See the pics below!

As the actress shared the pictures from her Melbourne vacation, she captioned them, "Our moments in #melbourne … loved every bit of it!!!!" The post quickly garnered attention, with Saba Pataudi commenting, "Beautiful memories."

Fans flooded the comments with compliments, with one writing, "Surely you are the most beautiful woman alive, the most that I’ve seen," while another called her, "You Beauty." Others also chimed in with, "Looking beautiful."

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in Bad Newz, where she shared the screen with Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Amy Virk. The film received a mixed response from both fans and critics. Meanwhile, Angad Bedi was last seen in the 2023 film Hi Nanna, starring alongside Mrunal Thakur and Nani.

