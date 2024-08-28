WATCH: Neha Dhupia shells out IDEAL FAMILY goals as she celebrates birthday with Angad Bedi and kids in Maldives; don’t miss her cinema-themed cake

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi make for one of the most adorable couples in the film industry. They often take to social media to share glimpses of their special moments with each other as well as with their kids, Mehr and Guriq. They served major ideal family goals once again during Neha’s recent birthday celebration in the Maldives. Don’t miss out on checking her cinema-themed cake.

Today, August 28, 2024, Neha Dhupia shared a video on Instagram in which she offered a peek into her birthday vacation in the Maldives. The reel began with a glimpse of her birthday cake, which was decorated with a film reel, popcorn, and a clapperboard. “Happy Birthday Neha” was written on the tray.

Then, Neha was seen dancing her heart out to the live music with her husband, Angad Bedi, and their children. The celebration took place in an area lit up with golden lights near the ocean waters.

In the caption, Neha wrote, “Sharing a glimpse of some of the most special memories with my most precious people.” Have a look at the post!

Yesterday, Angad Bedi posted a romantic birthday wish for Neha on his Instagram handle. He shared pictures of them posing in front of the crystal-clear waters of the Maldives. In one photo, Angad even planted a kiss on his wife’s forehead. He also shared a video in which he was seen waking Neha in their hotel room by singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her.

In the caption, Angad penned, “Happy birthday to my wonderwoman.. to the mother of our beautiful children.. to the home-maker.. to the one who keeps it all together!!! To the most beautiful woman in the universe.. i love you. A. @nehadhupia.”

Many Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and more showered Neha with birthday love and wishes.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was recently seen in the movie Bad Newz. She played the role of Maa Corona in the comic entertainer, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. The film was released in theaters on July 19.

