Neha Dhupia has the most adorable post for her ‘doll’ daughter Mehr on 6th birthday, calls herself her ‘no. 1 fan’; WATCH

Actress Neha Dhupia is celebrating her daughter Mehr's 6th birthday today (November 18) with a heartwarming video. Along with the beautiful clip, she penned a heartfelt note, calling Mehr her ‘doll’ and declaring herself her ‘No.1 fan for life’. Neha’s post beautifully showcases the boundless love a mother has for her child, making it clear that there’s nothing greater than a mother’s love.

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video filled with precious moments of her daughter, Mehr. From capturing behind-the-scenes glimpses with cameras to her angelic moments, and even sweet snapshots with her younger brother, the video beautifully showcases Mehr’s vibrant personality.

Highlights include her partying in a cute mask, bonding with mom, and just being a carefree joy, jumping on beds, playing golf, and enjoying fun activities. The clip also captures family vacation moments, making it a perfect tribute to Mehr’s playful and loving spirit!

Check out her post right below!

Sharing the heartfelt video, she began the note with, “Happy birthday our doll. The actress reflected on the six years since Mehr entered her life, describing how watching her grow, learning to walk, talk, love, and laugh has been a beautiful journey.

Neha expressed immense pride in seeing Mehr blossom into a loving daughter, caring sister, and curious learner. The post ended with a loving tribute to Mehr as her 'No. 1 fan for life'. "I am your no.1 fan for life our baby girl. #happybirthday Our mehrunissa @mehrdhupiabedi," she added.

Several fans, including Saba Pataudi, took to the comments section to send their love and warm wishes to Mehr. Saba wrote, "Happiest Birthday to little Mehr." Another user wished, "Happy birthday to Mehr, sending her lots of love and blessings." One more comment read, "Happy happy birthday, baby doll, may Waheguru Ji bless you with everything & beyond." Another fan added, "Happy birthday, Princess!"

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi kicked off the celebrations for their daughter Mehr’s birthday nearly 10 days in advance with a grand bash that was nothing short of star-studded. The couple hosted an unforgettable party attended by Bollywood A-listers, including Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh, and Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi.

Also present were Neha and Angad’s close friends, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, along with their daughter Inaaya. Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, was also spotted at the event with her son Agastya.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in May 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Mehr the same year in November. The couple welcomed their son, Guriq in October 2021.

