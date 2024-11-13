Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy coffee as they step out with daughter Vamika; VIRAL PIC from Perth takes internet by storm

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the most celebrated couples in Bollywood. The duo was recently in Mumbai for some days and then left on November 9, 2024. Meanwhile, a recent photo of the couple with their daughter, Vamika has gone viral on the internet as they enjoyed a coffee outside an eatery in Perth, Australia.

A photo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has taken the internet by storm. The photo shared by several fan pages features the celebrity couple enjoying coffee outside a café. The duo was clicked from a distance in a candid moment, while their little Vamika was seen sitting in a stroller and her face was covered with a smile and red-heart face emoji. If the fan page is to be believed, the couple is currently in Perth, Australia.

The photo featured the celebrity couple keeping it casual as they stepped out. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress was seen in a pink sweater paired with blue denim with white slippers. She kept her hair open and sported stylish black sunglasses. Meanwhile, the cricketer was seen in an olive green sweatshirt paired with black cargo pants and a red cap.

Reacting to the post, several fans gushed over the post with one user expressing, "Cutestt familyy" while another fan mentioned, "Family." In addition to this, several fans dropped multiple red-heart emojis in the comments section.

It was just last week that Anushka and Virat were in Mumbai, and they seemed to have a blast. The couple revived their "childhood memories" as they went for a dosa date in the city. Additionally, the couple celebrated Virat’s 36th birthday in the city with the actress posting the first glimpse of their newborn son, Akaay, and daughter, Vamika.

Moreover, the couple also made a stylish appearance at the birthday bash of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s daughter, Mehr on November 8. Eventually, the couple was seen departing from Mumbai while Virat requested the paps to not click his actress wife as she was with their kids; maintaining the privacy of their children.

Anushka is currently on a hiatus, dedicating all her time to her children.

