Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli look their stylish best at Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi’s daughter’s birthday bash; Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh, KJo’s twins and more join

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among the popular celebrity couples in Tinsel Town. Their daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, will be celebrating her sixth birthday on November 18. While there are still some days to go before the special day, it seems the early celebrations have already begun. The couple hosted a grand birthday bash, which was attended by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh, and more.

Today, on November 8, Anushka Sharma with her husband Virat Kohli was seen arriving for the birthday bash of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s daughter, Mehr. In the video shared by the paps, the power couple was seen posing for the shutterbugs before going inside the venue.

As the couple was about to go inside, Kohli was stopped by a fan requesting a selfie. Anushka didn't notice the fan and went inside, while her husband, despite being in a hurry and caught off-guard, patiently waited and fulfilled the fan’s request.

In addition to this, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Jeh also stole the show with his cute presence. The little munchkin was seen guarded by their staff. He also held a pizza box in his hand while he made his way toward his car after leaving the party.

Furthermore, filmmaker Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi were also among others to join the celebration. Both the kiddos were seen leaving the celebration in their car, whilst Roohi flashed bright smiles towards the paparazzi from inside the car. It won’t be wrong to say that the little one seems to enjoy the attention already.

Neha-Angad’s close friends, Soha Ali Khan with her husband, Kunal Kemmu, and daughter Inaaya were also among others to have arrived at the birthday bash. The couple posed for the paps before leaving, while their adorable daughter was waiting for her parents.

Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife Natasa Stankovic, left the venue carrying her son, Agastya in her arms.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in May 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Mehr the same year in November. The couple welcomed their son, Guriq in October 2021.

