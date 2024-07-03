Loved Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla’s song Tauba Tauba? Here are Bad Newz actor's 5 dance numbers that will get you grooving

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Bad Newz alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The first song from Karan Johar’s production and Anand Tiwari’s directorial titled, Tauba Tauba was released on June 2. The song sung by Karan Aujla has already taken the internet by storm, and all thanks to Vicky’s electrifying moves.

While fans have already been going gaga over the collaboration with the Punjabi sensation and actor’s performance, we thought of revisiting some of Vicky Kaushal’s dance numbers from the past that left fans highly impressed.

5 Vicky Kaushal songs where his dance moves are sure to steal your heart

1. Tere Vaaste

Topping the list has to be Tere Vaaste from the 2023 released, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The hook-step from the song became rage on the internet. An infectious vibe of the romantic song was sung jointly by Varun Jain, Sachin- Jigar, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi with music composed by Sachin- Jigar.

2. Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega

Next one on the list is also another popular track from ZHZB, Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega. The crackling chemistry between Sara and Vicky is unmissable with expressions on point. The energy of both the stars is enough to make you hit the dance floor. This one has been voiced by Himesh Reshammiya.

3. Kya Baat Haii 2.0

The original version of Kya Baat Ay by Harrdy Sandhu was released back in 2018. Nevertheless, it was again recreated for 2022 released, Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky and Kiara Advani with the title, Kya Baat Haii 2.0. The recreation only added to the mammoth popularity of the song. In its recreated version, the lead stars took it over with their sizzling chemistry and how.

4. Bijli

Next one on the list is again from the movie, Govinda Naam Mera. The track by DJ Chetas, Mika Singh, Sachin-Jigar and Neha Kakkar possess an infectious vibe that doesn’t let it out of your head. The unabashed full of fun song dance can make anyone hit the dance floor.

5. Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja

Last but not the least is Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja from the 2023 release, The Great Indian Family. This one may not be your quintessential party number. Nevertheless, Vicky has carried the song on his shoulders and pulled it off like a child’s play. The innocence and quirkiness on his face, makes this song not only a visual delight but leaves one vibing to it.

Vicky has been a part of content-driven cinema and has proven his acting prowess in a variety of projects. It is no less than a delight to see him finally striking a perfect balance with commercial cinema. Some of his above-mentioned songs have provided fans with a great dose of entertainment.

Now after his hard-hitting performance in the last two releases, Sam Bahadur and Dunki, fans are waiting with bated breath to witness his humorous side in the upcoming comedy-caper, Bad Newz.

About Bad Newz

Bad Newz is written and directed by Anand Tiwari. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri and Neha Dhupia in important roles. The trailer of the film was released on June 28 and left everyone impressed. The story of the film revolves around a rare phenomenon of heteropaternal superfecundation where twin children can have the same mother but different fathers.

The upcoming installment in Good Newwz franchise is all set to grace the theaters on July 19, 2024.

