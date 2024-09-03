Bollywood's leading ladies are known for their impeccable style, which doesn't stop when they expect their little angels. From Deepika Padukone's ethereal sheer picks to Kareena Kapoor Khan's chic co-ord, these actresses have shown us how to embrace maternity fashion with confidence and elegance in Bollywood actress maternity photoshoot outfits. Ready to channel your inner Bollywood diva for your own maternity photoshoot? Well, they have got your back.

So, why don’t we dive right in and have a detailed glance at 6 such exceptional Bollywood actress maternity photoshoot outfit ideas from Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and others, to get you inspired for your own memorable pictures?

6 Bollywood actresses-approved maternity photoshoot outfit ideas:

Kareena Kapoor Khan in co-ord set:

If you’re one of those modern Gen-Z moms-to-be who prefers to slay with a side or minimalism in basic and simple outfits then, you really need to take some maternity fashion inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s maternity photoshoot. The diva chose to wear a simple co-ord set with an open shirt and loose pants for her shoot. She left her shirt open to display a black bralette and her adorable bump. How simply cute is this one?

Deepika Padukone in sheer dresses:

If you’re looking for some maternity photoshoot pictures that will literally make you go, Mamma Mia, Then you really should check out Deepika Padukone’s latest maternity photoshoot because it will literally make your heart do the happy dance. She opted for some flowy and incomparable stylish dresses with well-formed pleats and edgy as well as fiery designs to click different pictures of herself along with her husband, Ranveer Singh. Her high-fashion choices made the shoot even more amazing.

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor in pearl-embellished set:

The prize for one of the best and most extravagant maternity photoshoots done by a leading Bollywood actress to date still remains stable in the hands of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. After all, the actress literally blew our minds with her simply spectacular pictures, wearing a stylish co-ord set, which was thoroughly embellished with delicate pearl work. The outfit featured a long skirt with a layered white crop top. But, the train-like extensions attached to it also made it just perfect. Even her hairstyle with pearl clips and her flawless makeup had us GUSHING.

Bipasha Basu in elegant sheer gown:

If you’re one of those fashion queens who loves to wear sheer outfits then Bipasha Basu definitely proved that you do not have to worry about leaving them behind during your pregnancy days. The diva opted for a floor-length sheer black dress, made out of georgette, to flaunt her adorable bump. Even the flowy silhouette of the dress was great. Her glamorous photos with the dramatic touch are legit out of our dreams.

Advertisement

Richa Chadha in shirt and pants:

Who said that comfortable outfits cannot look incomparably gorgeous? Richa definitely proved that comfort and style will always go hand-in-hand, especially when it comes to maternity wear. She opted for a stylish and slightly oversized shirt with delicate floral embroidery on the same. This was paired with matching pants with a wide-legged and chic silhouette. We loved how she kept everything natural and super basic for the shoot, making it all the more special.

Neha Dhupia in black bodycon dress:

Who said pregnant women cannot slay in bodycon dresses? Neha Dhupia actively bashed that misbelief with her adorable maternity photoshoot with her family. She opted for a sleeveless black dress with an alluring neckline and broad as well as comfortable straps, to capture and preserve the beautiful moment. The fitted silhouette of the dress also helped flaunt her adorable bump along with her pregnancy glow, and we are totally in love.

Advertisement

Well, now you're armed with a treasure trove of maternity fashion inspiration from Bollywood's brightest stars. Remember, mama-to-be, the most important accessory you'll wear is your confidence and your smile. Embrace your beautiful bump, rock that outfit, and capture this special time with joy and that preggers glow.

So, which one of these Bollywood actresses’ maternity photoshoot outfits is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: What's in Tamannaah Bhatia's ₹3,01,396 Gucci bag? Stree 2 fame styles her Mumbai airport look with biker jacket